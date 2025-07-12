July 12, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Charley Boonstra on recent court cases

By John Sahly
Lee County State's Attorney Charley Boonstra appears in court Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, as David Sosa pleads guilty to the murder of Jaedyn Hill.

Lee County State's Attorney Charley Boonstra appears in court Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, as David Sosa pleads guilty to the murder of Jaedyn Hill. (Alex T. Paschal)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Charley Boonstra on recent criminal court cases" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for July 10 featured Lee County State’s Attorney Charley Boonstra discussing the current criminal court cases being handled by the state’s attorney’s office.

Those cases include: conclusion to some, while others move forward plus the connection with the Illinois Department of Corrections concerning cases at the Dixon Correctional Facility that the office also oversees. Also discussed: several Lee County Board issues involving negligent properties in the county and new software for the office, and a recent trip to Florida to learn more about improving Drug and Veterans court areas.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Have a Question about this article?
RadioPodcastLee CountyCrime and CourtsSauk Valley Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front Headlines
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.