July 10, 2025
‘The Seussification of A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ to be staged in Polo this weekend

By Alex T. Paschal
Cast members for PACT's rendition of "The Seussification of a Midsummer Night's Dream," rehearse a scene Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at Louise Quick Park in Polo.

Cast members for PACT’s rendition of “The Seussification of a Midsummer Night’s Dream” rehearse a scene Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at Louise Quick Park in Polo. (Alex T. Paschal)

See two opposite-end authors come together in a quirky take of Dr. Seuss and Shakespeare. Polo Area Community Theatre will perform “The Seussification of a Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7 p.m. July 11, 12 and 13. The free shows will be held at Louise Quick Park in Polo.

Cast members for PACT’s rendition of “The Seussification of a Midsummer Night’s Dream,” rehearse a scene Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at Louise Quick Park in Polo. The group will be performing the quirky take on the melding of two opposite end authors on the outdoor stage at the park at 7 p.m. July 11, 12, and 13. This is a free show.

Cast members for PACT’s rendition of “The Seussification of a Midsummer Night’s Dream,” rehearse a scene Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at Louise Quick Park in Polo. The group will be performing the quirky take on the melding of two opposite-end authors on the outdoor stage at the park at 7 p.m. July 11, 12, and 13. This is a free show. (Alex T. Paschal)

