‘The Seussification of A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ to be staged in Polo this weekend

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8

Cast members for PACT’s rendition of “The Seussification of a Midsummer Night’s Dream,” rehearse a scene Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at Louise Quick Park in Polo. The group will be performing the quirky take on the melding of two opposite-end authors on the outdoor stage at the park at 7 p.m. July 11, 12, and 13. This is a free show. (Alex T. Paschal)