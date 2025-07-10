‘The Seussification of A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ to be staged in Polo this weekend

See two opposite-end authors come together in a quirky take of Dr. Seuss and Shakespeare. Polo Area Community Theatre will perform “The Seussification of a Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7 p.m. July 11, 12 and 13. The free shows will be held at Louise Quick Park in Polo.
