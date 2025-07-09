2 Dixon police officers promoted to sergeant

Dixon police officer Jakiah Muntean has been promoted to the rank of patrol sergeant. (Provided by Dixon Police Department)

DIXON — The Dixon Police Department has announced the promotion of two officers who’ve each been at the department for 17 years.

Lincoln Sharp was promoted to the rank of detective sergeant in which he’ll oversee all the detectives and their cases to ensure they’re following best investigator practices on top of having his own set of cases, Police Chief Ryan Bivins said.

Dixon Police Detective Lincoln Sharp was promoted to the rank of detective sergeant. (Provided by Dixon Police Department)

Sharp started at the department in 2008. He’s served as designated officer in charge, patrol sergeant, detective, Taser instructor, member of the SWAT team operations group and a bicycle officer, Bivins said.

“He’s been very instrumental in our social media growth over the years. He’s really been at the forefront of that,” Bivins said.

Jakiah Muntean was promoted to the rank of patrol sergeant. In that position he’ll supervise the patrol shift, oversee the officers and assure calls are handled correctly, Bivins said.

He’ll be doing some “major decision-making within some of those calls on how to handle them,” Bivins said.

During Muntean’s time at the department he’s served as designated officer in charge, street crimes detective, Taser and range instructor and is currently a member of the SWAT team, Bivins said.

Muntean “does a really good job of training officers at the range on different scenarios and things like that,” Bivins said.