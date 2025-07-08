Sterling man completes Iron Butt motorcycle rally, rides 11K miles in 11 days

Jacob Wetzell sits on his motorcycle at his home in Sterling. Wetzell recently rode 11,000 miles in 11 days to complete the Iron Butt Rally motorcycle competition. (Brandon Clark)

STERLING — Jacob Wetzell recently completed what may be one of the most unique scavenger hunts on two wheels.

Wetzell completed The Iron Butt Rally, a unique long-distance motorcycle competition in which riders are tasked with completing 11,000 miles in 11 days. Riders are given a list of “bonus locations” where they must perform a task, such as taking a picture of an object or a sign, that they submit through an app on their phone. Photos include “rally flags,” a device with a unique number assigned to each rider as an identifier.

There is no clear path to victory.

Each bonus destination is worth a different amount of points and there is not enough time in the competition to visit every destination. Riders must plan a route that maximizes points while returning to the finish line within 11 days, all while factoring in mandatory off-bike rest and meal breaks.

There are no bonus points for finishing first but riders who finish late are disqualified. Wetzell said knowing your limits is key to route planning.

“I picked one of the harder destinations that looked like it was worth a lot of points and that was going out west because I love it out there anyway,” Wetzell said. “I realized early on some rookie mistakes and that I probably wouldn’t make it back if I continued on that route. So, I had to quickly get my rally book and switch it up.”

Wetzell’s journey was a mix of challenges and unforgettable moments, beginning with a rough start in Kansas. While heading to the country’s geographical center, Google Maps directed him down a deteriorating dirt road.

“It was a half-washed-out dirt road that was pretty gnarly,” Wetzell recalled. “I’m glad it hadn’t rained.”

Shortly after making it through the road, he and another rider had a humorous revelation.

“We look over, and there’s this paved state highway,” Wetzell said. “If we’d have gone another mile up, it would have been a lot easier.”

Later that day, Wetzell found himself riding through an open stretch of Kansas when a thunderstorm rolled in. With no shelter nearby, he pushed through the wind and rain until the skies cleared – just in time to see a shooting star.

“I thought to myself, ‘This is why I’m doing this,’” Wetzell said. “This is pure fun.”

The ride brought more memorable stops, including Wetzell’s first visit to Washington, D.C., where he passed near the White House and visited Teddy Roosevelt Island. He also rode through the mountains of northern New Mexico and Colorado.

Wetzell also experienced his share of setbacks. On the 10th day of the competition, he hit a deer at 40 mph while crossing through Colorado. Fortunately, Wetzell was not injured.

“I guess they don’t grow them as big out there,” Wetzell joked. “He came up out of the ditch and jumped but I think I only clipped his back leg. I had to do some quick repairs but they were mostly cosmetic and got me through the last day.”

Wetzell has been riding motorcycles for nine years and joined the Iron Butt Association – which requires members to complete a certified long-distance ride of 1,000 miles in 24 hours – during a visit to his brother in Florida.

“He was going to ride up here to go on a fun run that we were doing and I said, ‘I’ll ride down there and we’ll ride back, and we’ll do an Iron Butt,’” Wetzell said. “Once you do one of those, especially going down there by myself, it kind of frees you. It opens a door, and you think, ‘I can go anywhere on this thing.’ After that, it became ‘What else can I do on this thing?’”

That question led Wetzell to Coralville, Iowa, where he faced off against nearly 100 fellow riders on June 16, securing a 16th-place IBR finish.

“It just seemed like a lot of fun,” Wetzell said. “It’s a game, it’s a challenge and it’s riding a motorcycle. What’s not to love?”

Wetzell is already looking toward his next event, the Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge, a grueling 10,000-mile endurance ride across North America.

“It’s a whole different vibe but it’s a fun challenge,” Wetzell said. “I’ve got my application in and I’m waiting.”