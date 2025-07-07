July 07, 2025
Sterling to host 2nd annual Chalk the Walk July 12 at Grandon Civic Center

By Shaw Local News Network
Alexa Pilgrim, 8, of Rock Falls reaches in for some more chalk Saturday, July 13, 2024 at Sterling’s Chalk the Walk event. City workers volunteered their time to help bring the family friendly event to Sterling.

Alexa Pilgrim, 8, of Rock Falls reaches in for some more chalk Saturday, July 13, 2024, at Sterling's Chalk the Walk event. This year's Chalk the Walk is July 12 at Grandon Civic Center.

STERLING — The city of Sterling will again host Chalk the Walk, which is set for 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Grandon Civic Center.

This colorful community event is free and open to all ages. Participants will each receive a sidewalk square to decorate, along with a goodie bag filled with chalk, paint supplies, and fun prizes.

Enjoy bubble stations, a high-energy dance party, and plenty of activities to keep the creativity flowing. And if you need to beat the heat, the splash pad will be open to help you cool down.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois