OSF HealthCare St. Katharine welcomes new women’s health provider

DIXON — OSF HealthCare is pleased to welcome Michelle Harris as the newest member of its women’s health team.

Harris sees patients at OSF Saint Katharine, located at Commerce Towers, 101 W. Second St., Dixon. Her addition to the team ensures increased access to compassionate, expert care for women in the community, according to a news release.

Harris provides a range of services, including well-woman gynecology, family planning and care throughout pregnancy, labor and postpartum.

Harris began her career in health care as a patient care technician in labor and delivery while attending nursing school. She went on to work as a labor and delivery nurse for 13 years before becoming a certified nurse midwife. For the past eight years, she has provided midwifery care with a focus on education and empowerment.

“I’ve always loved all aspects of OB and women’s health,” Harris said. “But what I’m most passionate about is incorporating patients into their care, educating them so they can make the best decisions for themselves and supporting them throughout their healthcare journey.”

Harris earned her master of science in nursing from the University of Cincinnati in 2017 and her bachelor of science in nursing from Northern Illinois University in 2006.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call OSF Saint Katharine - Obstetrics & Gynecology at 815-285-5427.