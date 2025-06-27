Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce relocating to Sarah Phelps Plaza

The Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will sell its building at 122 N. Fourth St. and relocate to the Sarah Phelps Plaza, 418 W. Washington St. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – The Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of a “strategic rebranding and restructuring” plan to strengthen how it serves its members and the community.

As part of this transition, the chamber is relocating one block to the west, from 122 N. Fourth St. to Sarah Phelps Plaza, 418 W. Washington St. – a move that officials said will enhance the chamber’s partnership with the city of Oregon and transform the plaza into a central space for events, outreach and visibility.

“The relocation allows us to operate more economically while opening up our prime downtown location at 122 N. Fourth St. for a new business, creating a fresh opportunity for local economic growth,” chamber officials announced Friday, June 20. “The building will be offered first to chamber members. Not a member yet? Join now to gain first access before it’s listed publicly.”

The Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will sell its building at 122 N. 4th St. and relocate to the Sarah Phelps Plaza, 418 W. Washington St. (Earleen Hinton)

The move is part of a broader shift to become more visible, flexible and responsive, prioritizing real value for the business community during a time when many rural chambers are reevaluating how to remain relevant, according to the announcement.

“We are a chamber of commerce. We are not in the business of owning buildings; we are in the business of servicing and representing our members and the community,” Executive Director Chance D. Munroe said. “With this transition and rebrand, we are answering the question that has faced us for the last year and a half: What do we need to do to stay relevant in 2025 and beyond? This question is not unique to us in the Oregon area but rather to chambers and civic organizations across rural America. We have some exciting things coming that we cannot wait to share with you.”

Munroe said the chamber is a nonprofit organization that receives no operational funding from the city or state, relying entirely on memberships and sponsorships.

“This transition is designed to help us stretch those dollars further and increase our impact,” Munroe said.

Oregon City Manager Darin DeHaan agreed.

“This move gives the chamber a great opportunity to be more accessible, responsive and efficient, helping them better support their members and make a bigger impact in the community,” DeHaan said.

When constructed, the plaza was designed to be used by local nonprofits and other community entities. DeHaan said that mission continues.

“The space has not been used as much as we had hoped. It will still remain available for use by not-for-profits and others for events. In fact, I think having the chamber there may help increase the use of the space in the way we always envisioned,” DeHaan said. “The public restroom remains an issue due to the misuse by a few people in our community, so we have been locking and unlocking it for various events instead of keeping it open all of the time like we used to. We continue to try and work on a solution to this problem.”

For information about the chamber, partnership opportunities or to get involved, call 815-732-2100 or email chamber.director@oregonil.com.