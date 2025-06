Reagan Mass Transit District Assistant Director Steve Davis (left) and Executive Director Greg Gates showcase one of the service’s new transport vehicles earlier this year in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

A TALK-LINE interview for June 25 features Reagan Mass Transit District Executive Director Greg Gates and Director of Human Resources Kendra Hull.

They review the district’s inaugural golf outing held earlier this month along with a preview of Reagan services to rural Winnebago County starting July 1 and information on upcoming appearances at festivals and events this summer.

