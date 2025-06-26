OSF HealthCare student-athlete sports physical dates set for July 30 and 31

OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center is making it easier for area student-athletes to get ready for the 2025-2026 school year with two opportunities to complete required sports physicals. (Shaw Local File Photo)

DIXON — OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center is making it easier for area student-athletes to get ready for the 2025-26 school year with two opportunities to complete required sports physicals.

The first clinic will take place from 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 30, at the OSF Saint Katharine Center for Health in Oregon, located at 1307 W. Washington St. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the clinic at 815-732-3151. The cost is $35.

A second clinic will be from noon-4 p.m. Thursday, July 31, at OSF Saint Katharine located at Town Square Centre, 101 W. Second St. in Dixon. Registration is required and can be completed at osfsaintkatharine.org/sports-clinic. The cost is $35.