June 24, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Entrepreneurial spirit: Girl sells lemonade in Dixon to fund upcoming trip to Mexico

By Alex T. Paschal
Vida Rubio, 11, was selling lemonade, SunnyD and chips to help fund her trip Monday, June 23, 2025, at her stand in Dixon.

Vida Rubio, 11, was selling lemonade, SunnyD and chips Monday, June 23, 2025, at her stand in Dixon to help fund her trip to Mexico. (Alex T. Paschal)

Attending a quinceanera in Tala, Mexico was Vida Rubio’s motivation to set up shop Monday, June 23, 2025, along busy Galena Avenue in Dixon and sell lemonade, SunnyD and chips. Rubio, 11, has family in the city near Guadalajara and will be attending a traditional 15th birthday celebration for her cousin. Needing some extra spending money as the family is also planning a jaunt over to Cancun, Rubio decided a good money maker would be to offer the treats to passing motorists and those enjoying John Dixon Park.

Image 1 of 3
Vida Rubio, 11, of Dixon sets up shop Monday, June 23, 2025, at John Dixon Park. The young entrepreneur was looking to earn spending money for a planned trip to a cousin’s quinceanera in Mexico.

Vida Rubio, 11, of Dixon sets up shop Monday, June 23, 2025, at John Dixon Park. The young entrepreneur was looking to earn spending money for a planned trip to a cousin’s quinceanera in Mexico. (Alex T. Paschal)

Have a Question about this article?
DixonFundraiser
Alex Paschal

Alex T. Paschal

Photojournalist/columnist for Sauk Valley Media