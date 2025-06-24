Entrepreneurial spirit: Girl sells lemonade in Dixon to fund upcoming trip to Mexico

Vida Rubio, 11, was selling lemonade, SunnyD and chips Monday, June 23, 2025, at her stand in Dixon to help fund her trip to Mexico. (Alex T. Paschal)

Attending a quinceanera in Tala, Mexico was Vida Rubio’s motivation to set up shop Monday, June 23, 2025, along busy Galena Avenue in Dixon and sell lemonade, SunnyD and chips. Rubio, 11, has family in the city near Guadalajara and will be attending a traditional 15th birthday celebration for her cousin. Needing some extra spending money as the family is also planning a jaunt over to Cancun, Rubio decided a good money maker would be to offer the treats to passing motorists and those enjoying John Dixon Park.