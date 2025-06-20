June 20, 2025
Shaw Local
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Susie Welch about upcoming Lee County events

Welch heads the Lee County Council on Aging

By Emily K. Coleman
Susie Welch

FILE – Susie Welch is the executive director of the Lee County Council on Aging, which has events coming like a senior fair and trips aboard planned in the weeks and months to come. (Alex Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for June 20 featured the executive director of the Lee County Council on Aging, Susie Welch, discussing upcoming events on the LCCOA calendar, including a senior fair and open house June 24 at the Senior Center in Dixon.

Also coming up are a visit by Lee County historian Tom Wadsworth and wife, Nancy, for two seminars in July; a series of presentations through Lee County Extension on healthy aging starting in August; a Root Beer Float Social fundraiser in August; trips to the Black Hills in South Dakota and Myrtle Beach, Florida, this year as well as trips to Ireland, Scotland and Italy in 2026; and an expansion of services through monthly visits across Lee County.

Listen to "Talk-Line: Susie Welch on Lee County Council on Aging events" on Spreaker.

Emily Coleman

Emily K. Coleman

Originally from the northwest suburbs, Emily K. Coleman is Shaw Media's editor for newsletters and engagement. She previously served as the Northwest Herald's editor and spent about seven years as a reporter with Shaw Media, first covering Dixon for Sauk Valley Media and then various communities within McHenry County from 2012 to 2016.