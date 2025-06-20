Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Susie Welch about upcoming Lee County events

FILE – Susie Welch is the executive director of the Lee County Council on Aging, which has events coming like a senior fair and trips aboard planned in the weeks and months to come. (Alex Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for June 20 featured the executive director of the Lee County Council on Aging, Susie Welch, discussing upcoming events on the LCCOA calendar, including a senior fair and open house June 24 at the Senior Center in Dixon.

Also coming up are a visit by Lee County historian Tom Wadsworth and wife, Nancy, for two seminars in July; a series of presentations through Lee County Extension on healthy aging starting in August; a Root Beer Float Social fundraiser in August; trips to the Black Hills in South Dakota and Myrtle Beach, Florida, this year as well as trips to Ireland, Scotland and Italy in 2026; and an expansion of services through monthly visits across Lee County.

