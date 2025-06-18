Mt. Morris Jamboree free concert series kicks off; music on Friday nights

Rick Lindy and his band pay tribute to Roy Orbison as they perform on the Warren Reckmeyer Bandshell during the opening night of the 2025 Mt. Morris Jamboree Music Series on Friday, June 13, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

MT. MORRIS — The 2025 Jamboree Concert Series kicked off Friday, June 13, in downtown Mt. Morris. The free concerts are held Friday nights through the summer.

All concerts are from 7 to 9 p.m. at the bandshell except for July 4 and 5.

Schedule

June 20: Rocks Off – Rolling Stones Tribute

June 27: Johnny Lyons and the Pride – classic rock

July 4: SHiNDiG! – 1960s tribute, 6 to 8 p.m. at 105 W. Brayton Road as part of the Let Freedom Ring Block Party

July 5: Bagshot Row – 1950s, 1960s rock and roll from 6 to 9 p.m., uptown for the Let Freedom Ring Car Show

July 11: The All-Star Superband – Big Band jazz

July 18: Grass Attack – bluegrass

July 25: Chicago Tribute Anthology – music from the band Chicago and more

Aug. 1: Brass From the Past – classic rock

Aug. 8: The Jimmys featuring Marcia Ball – blues, funk, soul and R&B

Aug. 9: Surf Zombies – surf rock

Aug. 15: Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets – 1950s, 1960s rock and roll

Aug. 16: Mr. Myers – reggae, rock, pop and calypso

Aug. 22: Heartache Tonight – Eagles tribute

Aug. 23: Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones – 1950s, 1960s rock and roll

Aug. 29: Fortunate Sons – Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute