Mt. Morris Jamboree free concert series kicks off; music on Friday nights

MT. MORRIS — The 2025 Jamboree Concert Series kicked off Friday, June 13, in downtown Mt. Morris. The free concerts are held Friday nights through the summer.
All concerts are from 7 to 9 p.m. at the bandshell except for July 4 and 5.
Schedule
June 20: Rocks Off – Rolling Stones Tribute
June 27: Johnny Lyons and the Pride – classic rock
July 4: SHiNDiG! – 1960s tribute, 6 to 8 p.m. at 105 W. Brayton Road as part of the Let Freedom Ring Block Party
July 5: Bagshot Row – 1950s, 1960s rock and roll from 6 to 9 p.m., uptown for the Let Freedom Ring Car Show
July 11: The All-Star Superband – Big Band jazz
July 18: Grass Attack – bluegrass
July 25: Chicago Tribute Anthology – music from the band Chicago and more
Aug. 1: Brass From the Past – classic rock
Aug. 8: The Jimmys featuring Marcia Ball – blues, funk, soul and R&B
Aug. 9: Surf Zombies – surf rock
Aug. 15: Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets – 1950s, 1960s rock and roll
Aug. 16: Mr. Myers – reggae, rock, pop and calypso
Aug. 22: Heartache Tonight – Eagles tribute
Aug. 23: Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones – 1950s, 1960s rock and roll
Aug. 29: Fortunate Sons – Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute