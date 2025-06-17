June 17, 2025
Shaw Local
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Katie Baker on youth summer workshops

By John Sahly
Mollie Ness, 12, of Hinckley, gives water to one of her brother's pigs at the Lee County 4-H Fair on Thursday. Temperatures in the mid 90s and high humidty levels kept 4-H kids busy watering their livestock entries.

File photo: Mollie Ness, 12, of Hinckley, gives water to one of her brother's pigs at the Lee County 4-H Fair. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The TALK-LINE interview for June 16 featured the 4-H Youth Development Program Coordinator for Lee County Extension, Katie Baker.

Baker discusses a series of youth summer workshops for all area kids for June and July and pre-4-H fair information on the multi-county 4H dog show held later in June in Davis Junction and dates for fair entries due July 1.

Also: a Superintendents meeting July 16, fair set up July 21, fair check in July 23 and the opening of the Lee County Fair and 4-H show July 24.

