Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Katie Baker on youth summer workshops

File photo: Mollie Ness, 12, of Hinckley, gives water to one of her brother's pigs at the Lee County 4-H Fair. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The TALK-LINE interview for June 16 featured the 4-H Youth Development Program Coordinator for Lee County Extension, Katie Baker.

Baker discusses a series of youth summer workshops for all area kids for June and July and pre-4-H fair information on the multi-county 4H dog show held later in June in Davis Junction and dates for fair entries due July 1.

Also: a Superintendents meeting July 16, fair set up July 21, fair check in July 23 and the opening of the Lee County Fair and 4-H show July 24.

