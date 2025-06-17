Education notes: Sauk Valley students on Kish College spring 2025 dean’s list

MALTA — Kishwaukee College has announced the local students named to the spring 2025 dean’s list. They are:

Amboy: Miguel Villegas

Ashton: Faith Totzke

Creston: Nisan Dean, Danica Ward

Davis Junction: Lillie Gebel

Dixon: Allyson Balogh

Kings: Grace Luxton, Ava Lynn, Jessica Vagle

Monroe Center: Quinn Sparrow

Mount Morris: Samuel Garncarz

Oregon: Alayna Benton, Sirena Benton, Mariah Drake, Orianna Graham, Allissa Martin, Avery Salsbury, Reilee Suter

Paw Paw: Saul Cardenas, Finn Clayton, Italia Howell, Victoria McCannon, Jakob McNally, Bethany Odle

Steward: Landon DeLille, Allie Peterson

Stillman Valley: Laney Archibald

Waterman: Makayla Bateman

To be eligible for dean’s list honors, a student must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours (at the 100/200 level) during an academic term at Kishwaukee College with a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Iowa State honors spring graduates

AMES, Iowa — Nearly 4,600 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this spring. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held May 15-17. Local graduates include:

Rock Falls: Cody Michael Britt, Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Catherine Jane Haenni, Bachelor of Science, Animal Ecology, Magna Cum Laude; and Perry Joseph Ports, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering

Sterling: Yasmine Maria Ramirez, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Hodson graduates with master of athletic training degree

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Kara Hodson, from Mount Morris, graduated from Cedarville University spring 2025 with a master’s degree in athletic training.

Cedarville University, an evangelical Christian institution in southwest Ohio, offers undergraduate and graduate programs across arts, sciences, and professional fields.

Whiteside County students graduate from Wisconsin Lutheran College

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Lutheran College congratulates students who graduated in May 2025.

Faith Ottens, of Fulton, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. She is a graduate of Fulton High School.

Jaime Miner, of Erie, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sport and Exercise Science. Miner is a graduate of Erie High School.

Palumbo earns dean’s list placement at Central Methodist University

FAYETTE, Mo. — The office of Central Methodist University Provost Rita Gulstad has announced the students included on the spring 2025 dean’s list.

Elizabeth Jo Palumbo of Morrison was among those who earned recognition by the university.

Nearly 950 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.