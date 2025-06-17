Education notes: Sauk Valley students on Kish College spring 2025 dean’s list

MALTA — Kishwaukee College has announced the local students named to the spring 2025 dean’s list. They are:
- Amboy: Miguel Villegas
- Ashton: Faith Totzke
- Creston: Nisan Dean, Danica Ward
- Davis Junction: Lillie Gebel
- Dixon: Allyson Balogh
- Kings: Grace Luxton, Ava Lynn, Jessica Vagle
- Monroe Center: Quinn Sparrow
- Mount Morris: Samuel Garncarz
- Oregon: Alayna Benton, Sirena Benton, Mariah Drake, Orianna Graham, Allissa Martin, Avery Salsbury, Reilee Suter
- Paw Paw: Saul Cardenas, Finn Clayton, Italia Howell, Victoria McCannon, Jakob McNally, Bethany Odle
- Steward: Landon DeLille, Allie Peterson
- Stillman Valley: Laney Archibald
- Waterman: Makayla Bateman
To be eligible for dean’s list honors, a student must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours (at the 100/200 level) during an academic term at Kishwaukee College with a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Iowa State honors spring graduates
AMES, Iowa — Nearly 4,600 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this spring. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held May 15-17. Local graduates include:
Rock Falls: Cody Michael Britt, Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Catherine Jane Haenni, Bachelor of Science, Animal Ecology, Magna Cum Laude; and Perry Joseph Ports, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering
Sterling: Yasmine Maria Ramirez, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Hodson graduates with master of athletic training degree
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Kara Hodson, from Mount Morris, graduated from Cedarville University spring 2025 with a master’s degree in athletic training.
Cedarville University, an evangelical Christian institution in southwest Ohio, offers undergraduate and graduate programs across arts, sciences, and professional fields.
Whiteside County students graduate from Wisconsin Lutheran College
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Lutheran College congratulates students who graduated in May 2025.
Faith Ottens, of Fulton, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. She is a graduate of Fulton High School.
Jaime Miner, of Erie, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sport and Exercise Science. Miner is a graduate of Erie High School.
Palumbo earns dean’s list placement at Central Methodist University
FAYETTE, Mo. — The office of Central Methodist University Provost Rita Gulstad has announced the students included on the spring 2025 dean’s list.
Elizabeth Jo Palumbo of Morrison was among those who earned recognition by the university.
Nearly 950 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.