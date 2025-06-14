Sterling Park District offering kids’ summer sports camps

STERLING — With school out for the summer, kids across the Sauk Valley have extra time and energy to burn. The Sterling Park District is offering a variety of summer sports camps to keep them active and engaged.

Diving

The SPD’s Dive Camp runs from 6-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday beginning June 17 through June 26 at the Duis Recreation Center, 211 E. 23rd St. in Sterling.

The camp instills confidence in young swimmers by covering beginning diving principles, including approach, basic dives and diving rules, utilizing the Duis Center’s pool and gym areas.

Dive Camp is open to children ages 8 and up, costs $40 to attend and no diving experience is required.

Soccer

The SPD’s Youth Soccer Camp begins on Monday, July 7, at the Westwood Fitness & Sports Center, 1900 Westwood Drive in Sterling. Children of all skill levels in grades pre-kindergarten through eighth will learn the basic fundamentals of soccer with an emphasis on technique.

Sessions for children in pre-K through second and third through fifth grade will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 7-10. Kids in sixth through eighth grade can join sessions held at the same time from July 11-13.

The cost is $85 to attend and children who register by Sunday, June 15, will receive a free camp T-shirt.

Basketball

Westwood will also host basketball skills clinics for boys and girls in July. The clinics will teach the fundamentals of the sport while emphasizing proper techniques and are open to children of all skill levels in grades four through nine.

The boys’ clinic will run from Monday, July 14, through Friday, July 18. Clinics for boys in grades four through six will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, and from 1-4 p.m. for grades seven through nine.

The girls’ clinic will run from Monday, July 21, through Friday, July 25. Clinics for girls in grades four through six will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, and from 1-4 p.m. for grades seven through nine.

Registration is $75, and those who sign up by June 15 will receive a basketball clinic T-shirt.

Tennis

Westwood will also host a free week of outside tennis (Barcode 16453) from 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 14-17, for kids ages 7-14. Participants must register by Thursday, July 3, to receive a free gift bag. The event will be moved inside the Westwood Tennis Center in the event of rain. Contact Chris Dudley at 815-622-6063 with any questions.

The Westwood and Duis centers offer a variety of other classes for kids and teens, including gymnastics, aquatics, fitness and more. For more information or to register your child, visit Sterlingparks.org or call the Duis Center at 815-622-6200 or Westwood at 815-622-6201.