Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for June 1-7, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Kyla Morgan Johnson and TrevorJohnson to Lori Gould Dees, 43 Mark Court, Amboy, $195,000.

Nicholas Vallejos and Stephanie Vallejos to Jordan Heitz and Lindsay Heitz, 449 Palmyra Road, Dixon, $300,000.

Dean S Colness and Rosemary Y Colness to Ryan Andrew Grace and Meghan E Grace, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-156-022, $28,000.

Ryan D Mcbee to Kaleb D Ackland and Kaleb Duane Ackland, one parcel in Willow Creek Township: 21-12-18-400-004, $537,960.

Maie Teich, Mia Weber, Mia Teich, Kyle Pahr and Scott Weber to Alexandra Buckwalter and Robert Travis Buckwalter, 412 Depot Ave., Dixon, $185,000.

Capital Hg LLC to Guadalupe Diaz De Leon, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-08-04-401-020, $240,000.

Kyle W Ranken to Christopher M Blumhoff and Katherine D Miller, 412 E. Second St., Dixon, $103,000.

Robert L Mezo and Anita Marie Mezo to Alex M Eckhardt and Jacelyn A Rodriguez, 1013 W. Third St., Dixon, $156,000.

James A Dreher Jr to John E Schultz and Tosca A Schultz, 1453 Riverview Road, Amboy, $318,000.

Thomas E Felker to Cgh Medical Center, 301 N. Galena Ave., Dixon, $0.

Richard Cahill and Tammi Cahill to Richard Cahill, trustee; Tammi Cahill, trustee; Tammi S Cahill Trust and Richard Cahill Trust; 617 Garden Walk, Dixon, $0.

Hector Velazquez to Jose A Robles and Veronica M Robles, 108 W. 3rd St., Sublette, $45,000.

Sandra C Burrows to John Cisneros, trustee; Theresa Cisneros, trustee; Theresa Cisneros Family Joint Trust; and John Cisneros Family Joint Trust; 433 Bluff Drive, Dixon, $470,000.

Mary Szymczack and Mary F Szymczack to Przemyslaw Jozef Kalinowski and Aneta B Kalinowski, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-177-026, $24,000.

Martha Rodriguez to Joseph C Thompson, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes, 13-21-12-328-046; $15,500.

James Choate and Kathleen Choate to Bradley J Bender and Kelly A Bender, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-356-002, $21,500.

Kenneth Dargatz and Jane F Dargatz to Shane M Matthews, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-153-001, $17,000.

Marilyn J Dominick to John D Irvine and Lorrie J Irvine, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-02-477-022, $17,500.

Karen Sue Eilts to John Leonard Clark and Jeannine M Clark, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-130-031, $16,000.

Woodhaven Association to Saul Covarrubias, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-130-008, $11,000.

Warranty deed in trust

Hvarre Holdings LLC to John S Hofmann, trustee; Joyce E Hofmann, trustee; and Hofmann Family Trust, 615 Sinnissippi Ave., Dixon, $309,000.

Quit claim deeds

Jason Abbott and Kimberly G Abbott to Barbara E Werner and Kimberly G Abbott, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-327-021, $0.

Trustee’s deeds

Robert C Macklin Family Trust, Robert C Macklin Revocable Trust, Robert C Macklin, Patricia C Macklin Revocable Trust, Maryann Macklin Trust, and Maryann Macklin, trustee; to Route 39 Properties LLC, parcels 03-04-20-100-004, 17-05-25-100-001,17-05-26-200-001 and 21-12-15-300-003, $1,825,000.

Allen E Hicks, trustee; Christa Hicks, trustee; and Hicks Family Trust to Nathan W Kuster and Amber N Kuster, 207 S. Butler St., Nelson, $200,000.

Rodney H Piercey, Successor Trustee; Norma J Wissing Revocable Trust; Angela Pacheco Burton, Trust Officer; Fnbc Bank & Trust, trustee; Phyllis Louise Wissing Holt Trust; and Richard W Wissing Trust to Michael Book, Michael James Book, Aaron Book and Aaron David Book, parcels 18-08-08-300-003, 18-08-08-300-004, 8-08-08-300-005, 18-08-08-400-006, 18-08-08-400-007, 18-08-08-400-008, 18-08-08-400-010, 18-08-08-400-011, 18-08-08-400-012, 18-08-08-400-013, $3,535,200.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Matthew Decker and Laurel Decker to Alexander Mitchell Silva, 3831 Prairie Center Road, Morrison, $265,000.

Mark D Ardapple to Marc J Adami and Jane A Ardapple, 506 S. Madison St., Morrison, $50,000.

Amery Rentals LLC to Karl E Hohenboken and Carolyn S Hohenboken, 103 Washington St., Prophetstown, $80,000.

Beverly M Reed Estate, Melissa Burrows, Nicole Miller, Nancy Cook, Karen Poff, Alanna M Whitmore, Susan B Bush, Sally Jo Lindsey and Ann Janz Klemm to Douglas J Hubbard and Lori Hubbard, 1501 Sunset Lane, Rock Falls, $210,000.

Properties 815 LLC to Trevor Marshang and Emily Marshang, 210 10th Ave., Sterling, $142,000.

Lyle W Dirks to Ronald P Cook and Sandra L Feldberg, 1704 16th Ave., Sterling, $160,000.

Jan Lefevre and Lisa Higby, also known as Lisa Higby Lefevre, to Jan P Lefevre and Lisa M Higby, one parcel on Crandall Street, Sterling: 11-14-352-005, $0.

Trevor Marshang and Emily Marshang to Ernest Lopeman Jr and Tanda Lopeman, 702 11th Ave., Rock Falls, $89,000.

Evan M Ernst, Hannah C F Kehl, Hannah Cf Kehl, also known as Hannah C F Ernst and Hannah Cf Ernst, to Tiffany Ryan and Jessie Ryan, 412 E. Wall St., Morrison, $147,000.

Gregory B Behrens to Bryce C Behrens, 8926 Tampico Road, Rock Falls, $100,000.

Terry Cox and Abby Cox to Kevin Weaver and Paula Garcia Weaver, 25469 Front St., Sterling, $330,000.

Michael J Trischan to Mary Lewis, 4313 Emerson Road, Sterling, $77,250.

James A Robinson and Marilyn M Robinson to Zarek J M Jenkins and Zarek Jm Jenkins, 1407 E. 18th St., Sterling, $110,000.

Dalton A Davis and Alexis N Hadaway to Jonathan Mcmeekin and Angel Cagle, 200 W, 6th St., Prophetstown, $164,697.

Jonathan Thulen to Mardell J Scott, 309 E. North St., Morrison, $65,000.

Barbara Graham to Michael L Beyer and Cindy S Beyer, one parcel Albany Road in Albany, $450,000.

Jacob Gerdes and Sara Gerdes to Megan Asher and Hailie Asher, 10211 Main St., Fenton, $137,000.

Quit claim deeds

Michael E Hulstrom to Michael E Hulstrom and Heather C Hulstrom, 2109 16th Ave., Sterling, $0.

814 LLC to Rodney S Taylor, 814 W. Second St., Rock Falls, $0.

Amca Land Ventures LLC to Radu Talpos and Andreea Talpos, one parcel on Eighth Avenue, Lyndon: 15-15-353-005, $3,500.

Wendy L Hardman to Louis A Demay, 421 Haskell Ave., Rock Falls, and 1003 8th Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Terry R Walker and Kathy A Walker to Clint P Walker, one parcel in Hopkins Township: 10-13-101-002, $0.

Candis K Schipper to Amy Rene Sikkema, 111 10th St., Fulton, $0.

Damian Hall and Margarito Mejia, 404 1st Ave., Lyndon, $0.

Thomas Jacob Gerdes to Jacob Gerdes and Sara Gerdes, 10211 Main St., Fenton, $0.

Deeds

Peggy J Mykisen to Peggy J Mykisen Trust, 25109 Indian Ridge Road, Sterling, $0.

Steven E Foster to Fcsi LLC, 903 Prosperity Drive, Sterling, and 906 Prosperity Drive, Sterling, $0.

Jennifer Simpkins Stahl and Clayton M Simpkins Estate to Taylor R Benters, 1320 6th Ave., Erie, $162,500.

Gregory B Behrens to William J Behrens Trust and Tiffani L Behrens Trust, one parcel on Gaulrapp Road, Rock Falls: 16-23-100-005, $100,000.

Douglas M Thomas and Gladys V Thomas to Douglas M Thomas, trustee, Gladys V Thomas, trustee, and Thomas Family Trust, 2204 15th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Trustee’s deeds

Charles D Josephsen Trust and Trust No 708 to Kevin J Klocke, 225 Ave. E, Rock Falls, $38,000.

Jimmy K Bodine Trust and Cathy L Bodine Trust to Cody M Beyer Family Trust, one parcel in Erie Township: 20-07-101-007, $0.

Larry G Mccormick, trustee, Larry G Mccormick Trust, and Mary R Mccormick Trust to Carl C Swanson, one parcel on East 37th Street, Sterling: 11-10-301-006, $13,250.

Larry G Mccormick, Larry G Mccormick Trust, Larry G Mccormick, trustee, and Mary R Mccormick Trust to Pascuala Cid Zaca, two parcels on West Route 30, Rock Falls, 11-33-104-035 and 11-33-104-036, $15,000.

Clinton National Bank Trustee and Dorothy E Kellermann Trust to Aek & Csk Farm LLC, two parcels in Ustick Township: 02-34-200-003 and 02-34-400-001, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Michael Bailey to Adrian Blancas, 106 Mississippi Drive, Dixon, and 110 Mississippi Drive, Dixon, $8,300.

James Thomason, Marjorie Marge Thomason, Marjorie Thomason and Marge Thomason to David F Thomason, 5773 N. Stillman Road, Stillman Valley, $98,750.

Beardin Farms Inc to Jose Nunez and Edgar Nunez, 18143 E. Hwy 38, Rochelle, $310,000.

Jeffery S Tilton to Jose Leonardo Calvillo, 425 N. 10th St., Rochelle, $161,900.

Hre Builders LLC to Chad Schoenrock, Melissa Corpus-Schoenrock and Melissa Corpus Schoenrock, 375 Mill Ridge Drive, Byron, $382,400.

Andre A Puseman and Amy R Puseman to Matthew P Pendergrass and Jamie L Pendergrass, 5446 N. River Road, Byron, $91,000.

Joan R Atkinson and Michael V Dinnella to Joseph Mazzuca and Angela Sinople, 13965 Dutch Road, Rochelle, $275,000.

Darelyn Mcwherter to Paul Harms, 5968 E. Bradley Road, Byron, $320,000.

Jeremy Jackson and Jillian Jackson to Jacob Sutherland and Ashley Sutherland, 2497 E. Montague Road, Byron, $850,000.

Hre Builders LLC to Alexis Bueno and Emily Bueno, 627 S. Regulators, Rochelle, $285,000.

Jeremy Bruns and Nichole Bruns to Ethan J Adkins and Nicole Adkins, 244 E. Oak Grove Road, Byron, $525,000.

Kristin R Glavac, Kristen Mota and Enrique Mota to Michele Petersen and Gary Petersen, 901 N. 15th St., Rochelle, $155,000.

Ni Shiyun and Shiyun Ni to Rebecca S Hazzard and Adam K Hazzard, 523 Blackhawk Drive, Byron, $580,000.

Richard Gillman IV to Zahon H Shaabna, 200 Ave. E., Rochelle, $190,000.

Gregory J Mosca and Lisa A Mosca to Heather A Newlun and Benjamin A Mason, 15333 E McNeal Road, Monroe Center, $476,000.

Quit claim deeds

Beverly Grove to R Wayne King and Deann King, 103 N. Barry Ave., Byron, $0.

Linda M Rutledge to Dennis R Rutledge, 10 W. 1st St., Mt. Morris, $0.

George Photopulos to Susan Photopulos, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-03-108-004 and 16-03-108-005, $0.

Trustee’s deeds

John W Krueger, trustee; Theresa L Krueger, trustee; and Lce Tr1117 to Emma A Krueger, 2115 S. Daysville Road, Oregon, $0.

John W Krueger, trustee; Theresa L Krueger, trustee; and Lce Tr1117 to Lucas M Miller, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-08-100-013, $0.

John W Krueger, trustee; Theresa L Krueger, trustee; and Tr1117 to Caleb J Krueger, two parcels in Pine Rock Township: 17-03-100-037 and 17-03-100-051, $0.

Michael L Hongsermeier, trustee; Bruce A Hongsermeier, trustee; Wilma Hongsermeier Declaration Tr to Michael L Hongsermeier and Bruce A Hongsermeier, 3382 N. Mt. Morris Road, Mt. Morris; two parcels in Mt. Morris Township: 08-22-400-020 and 08-27-226-008; and 3384 N. Mt. Morris Road; Mt. Morris $0.

Rosemary Hall, trustee; Richard Carroll Hall Family Tr; Roland Hall, trustee; Shelia Hall, trustee; Shelia Hoiness, trustee; and Violet Hall Tr208 to Karl Auerswald and Madison Bauling, 1015 N. 8th St., Rochelle; $135,000.

Deeds in trust

Jorge E Guarnizo to Jorge E Guarnizo, trustee, and Jorge E Guarnizo Tr, 200 N. 3rd St., Oregon, $0.

David E Bakener and Jennifer D Bakener to David E Bakener, trustee; Jennifer D Bakener, trustee; and Bakener Family Tr525, 1142 N. Mongan Drive, Oregon; and two parcels in Eagle Point Township: 13-01-100-007 and 13-12-400-002, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office