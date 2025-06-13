June 13, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Betty Clementz, Relay for Life preview

By John Sahly
Participants in the 29th Relay for Life of the Sauk Valley start their laps Saturday, June 8, 2024 at Westwood in Sterling. The fundraiser had 13 teams and 70 walkers. Each team needed to have at least one walker on the court for two hours.

Participants in the 29th Relay for Life of the Sauk Valley start their laps Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Westwood in Sterling. The fundraiser had 13 teams and 70 walkers. Each team needed to have at least one walker on the court for two hours. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for June 12 featured the Chairperson of the 2025 Sauk Valley Relay For Life event, Betty Clementz, discussing this Saturday’s activities at the Westwood Sports Complex in Sterling, from the recognition of those that have participated in past “Relay” events to the “Luminaria” spotlight of those that have lost the fight with cancer, at the 30th annual event benefitting the American Cancer Society.

John Sahly

