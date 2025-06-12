Rock Falls to showcase drag race vehicles at Sick Summer Block Party on June 19

The highlight of the Monday, June 10, 2024, Sick Summer block party in Rock Falls was the burnout competition. Drivers with their high performance rides made a stop over in Rock Falls for a night of fun. (Alex T. Paschal)

ROCK FALLS – Motion Raceworks’ Sick the Magazine is coming through Rock Falls on Thursday, June 19, and Rock Falls is having a block party to welcome them for a second year in a row.

What is Sick Summer, you ask? These are some of the world’s quickest street-legal cars racing and cruising their way through the Midwest. These are drag-and-drive vehicles that will be racing at the Byron Dragway on Monday, June 16, and Friday, June 20. They also will be at the Cordova Dragway on Wednesday, June 18.

On Thursday, June 19, after racing at Tri-State Raceway in Iowa, they will make their way to Rock Falls, where the city will be throwing a Sick Summer Rock Falls Block Party. Most of these cars will be staying at Rock Falls’ hotels overnight before heading to the Byron Dragway the next morning.

Event promotor Sick the Magazine said about 350 race vehicles and 200 more “Sick Ward” cruisers will arrive in Rock Falls throughout the afternoon Thursday, June 19, and will stick around until 9 or 10 p.m. downtown. Rock Falls Tourism has been working with Sick the Magazine and Rock Falls police in order to accommodate all the cars.

East Second Street from Avenue A to Wood Avenue will be closed from 1 to 10 p.m. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

The public is invited to view the cars and talk with the drivers. The cars will be parked at the lot across from RB&W District Park as well as on East Second Street between Avenue A and Wood Avenue, thus necessitating the road to be closed from 1 to 10 p.m.

Epic burnouts by Sick Summer entrants will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot across from the RB&W District off Avenue A. The burnout fun is only for cars officially entered into the Sick Summer event.

The Solution Band will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. at the RB&W District. Brito’s Grill, Main Squeeze, OORAH BBQ and Rock Falls Fraternal Order of Eagles will be at the RB&W District area for some good eats, and downtown restaurants will be open.

Event T-shirts are available through Rock Falls Tourism and also at the RB&W District area the day of the event. To volunteer for the event, call Rock Falls Tourism at 815-622-1106.

For more information, contact Melinda Jones, director of Rock Falls Tourism, at 815-622-1106 or director@visitrockfalls.com.