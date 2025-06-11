June 11, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Sterling Walmart Touch-A-Truck event set for June 14

By Shaw Local News Network
Walmart logo

Walmart logo (Shaw Local File Photo)

STERLING — Sterling Walmart will host a Touch-A-Truck event Saturday, June 14, in the Sterling Walmart parking lot, 4115 Lincolnway, Sterling.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature vehicles from TCS, Kunes Ford, the Sterling Police Department, CGH Medical Center, Sterling Fire Department, Sterling Public Works, Walmart Distribution Center and more.

There will be games and activities, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

All proceeds will go to the Children’s Miracle Network. For more information, call Walmart management at 815-626-7200.

Have a Question about this article?
SterlingLocalCommunityFundraiser
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois