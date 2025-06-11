Sterling Walmart Touch-A-Truck event set for June 14

STERLING — Sterling Walmart will host a Touch-A-Truck event Saturday, June 14, in the Sterling Walmart parking lot, 4115 Lincolnway, Sterling.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature vehicles from TCS, Kunes Ford, the Sterling Police Department, CGH Medical Center, Sterling Fire Department, Sterling Public Works, Walmart Distribution Center and more.

There will be games and activities, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

All proceeds will go to the Children’s Miracle Network. For more information, call Walmart management at 815-626-7200.