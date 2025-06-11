PFLAG Sauk Valley awards scholarships to 5 high school seniors

PFLAG Sauk Valley, an organization dedicated to creating a just, caring, and affirming world for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them, awarded $2,300 in scholarships to five area high school seniors in May.

To be considered for a scholarship, students must identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community or identify as an ally. Scholarships are given to those students who best exemplify the goals of PFLAG: advocacy, support and education.

This year’s $500 scholarship winners were Kaylee Johnson of Rock Falls High School, Elise Richards of Morrison High School, Kaleigh Smith of Polo High School, and Bianca Herrera of Rochelle High School.

A $300 scholarship was awarded to Anna Marquardt of Oregon High School.

Scholarships are made possible thanks to an annual fund-raising dinner held each November. For more information about PFLAG Sauk Valley, please send inquiry to pflagsaukvalley@gmail.com or call 815-408-0604.