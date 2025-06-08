Support local homeless shelters in June by donating at Culver’s of Dixon and Rock Falls

DIXON – Culver’s of Dixon and Rock Falls will partner with local homeless shelters throughout June by accepting item and monetary donations.

People in the community can bring their itemized or monetary donations to either Culver’s of Dixon to support the PADS homeless shelter or Culver’s of Rock Falls to support the TwinCities Homeless Shelter. Each shelter is requesting specific items based on their needs.

PADS donation list

Bleach

Garbage bags

Paper products (toilet paper, paper towels, napkins, Kleenex)

Toilet bowl cleaner

Cleaning supplies

Gas cards/Walmart gift cards

Nonperishable food items

TwinCities donation list

Coffee

Creamer

Laundry detergent

Paper products (toilet paper, paper towels, napkins)

Gas gift cards/Walmart gift cards

Nonperishable food items

Item donations can be dropped off in the designated drop-off bins located at both restaurant locations. Monetary donations can be given by rounding up your order and/or donating spare change in change jars.

PADS of Dixon provides temporary housing for individuals, food and services to those in need and runs every day, all year long.

Formerly Twin Cities PADS (PADS stands for Public Action to Deliver Shelter), the facility is now the TwinCities Homeless Shelter. The shelter serves 20 to 25 guests per night for emergency shelter and is an entry point for addiction recovery and mental health services. The facility’s mission is to help people and be a light to those lost in the darkness.