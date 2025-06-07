Public input sought for proposed roundabout west of Sterling

IDOT will hold a public meeting June 18 regarding a proposal for construction of a roundabout at West Lincoln Highway and McCue/Emerson Road, west of Sterling. (Image provided by IDOT)

DIXON – If you want to learn more and comment on the Illinois Department of Transportation’s proposed plan for a new roundabout west of Sterling, mark June 18 on your calendar.

IDOT is hosting a public meeting for proposed improvements to the intersection of West Lincoln Highway (West Fourth Street) and McCue/Emerson Road in Whiteside County from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Sterling Township Office, 505 W. Lynn Blvd.

“This meeting will be held in an open house format with no formal presentation. The public is invited to attend at any time during the hours listed to view informational displays, speak with project representatives, ask questions and share feedback,” IDOT officials said in a June 5 news release.

IDOT is conducting a phase one preliminary engineering and environmental study of the intersection of West Lincoln Highway and McCue/Emerson Road west of Sterling, according to the release. The study will examine constructing a roundabout to address the safety and mobility of traffic at the intersection. Currently, this is a one-way-stop intersection, with traffic from McCue/Emerson Road yielding to traffic on West Lincoln Highway.

Comments and questions are encouraged and can be submitted any time through the website at idot.click/WestLincolnandMcCue.

Comments also can be mailed to Illinois Department of Transportation, District 2, 819 Depot Ave., Dixon, IL 61021, Attn: Brad Cushman.