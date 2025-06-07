Illinois Extension offers tai chi series in Sterling for arthritis and fall prevention   

STERLING – Older adults are more likely to fall, which can cause serious injury. Many studies have shown that tai chi is one of the most effective approaches for preventing falls.

Medical authorities agree that suitable exercise for people with arthritis should incorporate components that can improve muscular strength, flexibility and fitness. The University of Illinois Extension will offer a Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention program in Whiteside County.

Join family life educator Kara Schweitzer and learn how the gentle, relaxing movements of tai chi can help relieve pain and stiffness from arthritis and improve balance. The Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention program also can benefit anyone looking to improve their strength, flexibility and overall fitness as they age.

Sessions will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from July 2 to Aug. 27 at the Whiteside County Senior Center, 1207 W. Ninth St., Sterling.

Each session builds on what has already been learned, so registration includes the full duration of the 16-session program. Commitment to the full program is recommended due to the class format.

Register by calling the Whiteside County Senior Center at 815-622-9230.