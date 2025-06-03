June 03, 2025
Shaw Local
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Jennifer Lang on Dixon summer events

By John Sahly
Heather Hulstrom of Sterling cheers along to Kelsey Hart Saturday, May 31, 2025, at the River Country Summer Kickoff 2025 in Dixon.

Heather Hulstrom of Sterling cheers along to Kelsey Hart Saturday, May 31, 2025, at the River Country Summer Kickoff 2025 in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for June 2 featured Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Dixon Main Street Director of Community Relations and Events, Jennifer Lang.

Lang discusses Chamber and Main Street events on the calendar including our recently-held “Summer Kickoff” concert this past weekend through River Country 101.7, this week’s Dixon City Market Wednesday and the start of “Fitness Fridays.”

Other topics: “Music At The Square’ also this Friday, the “Summer Block Party” Saturday June 7, the monthly “Business After Business” networking event on June 12, the Downtown Dixon Banner program for 2025, and Chamber connected activities during the annual Petunia Festival, “Brush N’ Bloom” and the Reagan 5K.

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.