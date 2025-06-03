Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Jennifer Lang on Dixon summer events

Heather Hulstrom of Sterling cheers along to Kelsey Hart Saturday, May 31, 2025, at the River Country Summer Kickoff 2025 in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for June 2 featured Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Dixon Main Street Director of Community Relations and Events, Jennifer Lang.

Lang discusses Chamber and Main Street events on the calendar including our recently-held “Summer Kickoff” concert this past weekend through River Country 101.7, this week’s Dixon City Market Wednesday and the start of “Fitness Fridays.”

Other topics: “Music At The Square’ also this Friday, the “Summer Block Party” Saturday June 7, the monthly “Business After Business” networking event on June 12, the Downtown Dixon Banner program for 2025, and Chamber connected activities during the annual Petunia Festival, “Brush N’ Bloom” and the Reagan 5K.

