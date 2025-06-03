Rock Falls man charged in felony meth case

MORRISON – A Rock Falls man has been charged in Whiteside County with felony methamphetamine offenses.

Gregory S. Mc Elhiney, 42, was charged Friday, May 30, with unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of meth with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of meth. Both are felonies.

He also was charged with driving while license revoked. He demanded a speedy trial during a court hearing Monday, June 2.

Previous to this arrest, Mc Elhiney was charged in an August 2024 case with possession of weapons as a felon and criminal damage to property. He had been granted pretrial release in that case, but it was revoked Friday in light of the newest charges. He is being held in the Whiteside County Jail.

Mc Elhiney also is facing charges in two other cases, according to court documents. They are:

An April 2024 case accusing him of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Both are misdemeanors.

A May 2024 charge of driving while license revoked, a misdemeanor.

He is set to make a court appearance on all those charges June 9 in Whiteside County Circuit Court. Unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of meth with intent to deliver is a Class X felony that carries a possible 30-year prison sentence.