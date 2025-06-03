New Dixon police chief sworn in Monday

Dixon's new chief of police, Ryan Bivins (middle left), talks about his plans for the future of the department on Monday, June 2, 2025, after being sworn in at Monday's Dixon City Council meeting. (Payton Felix)

DIXON — Dixon’s City Council chambers were filled to capacity Monday evening to applaud the swearing in of the city’s new police chief, Ryan Bivins.

“What an incredible night as we honor Ryan Bivins as he begins to lead our Dixon Police Department into this next chapter,” Dixon City Manager Danny Langloss said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes (right) administers the oath of office for Dixon's new chief of police Ryan Bivins (left) at the Dixon City Council meeting Monday, June 2, 2025. (Payton Felix)

Bivins’ appointment as chief comes after former Chief Steve Howell’s retirement May 9. Bivins was one of two candidates that went through the interview process conducted by a committee of 10 people and led by Jon Mandrell, vice president of academics and student services at Sauk Valley Community College and a former police officer.

“It is with great pride and confidence that our committee recommends the appointment of Sgt. Ryan Bivins as the next chief of police for Dixon...his integrity, professionalism and dedication to community engagement make him exceptionally well suited to lead the department into the future,” Mandrell wrote in a statement that Langloss read at the meeting.

Bivins joined the Dixon Police Department in 2009. He’s served in many roles, including detective, street crimes sergeant, and hostage negotiator, among others. He also leads the department’s Crisis Prevention Team and was instrumental in launching the Police Chaplain Program, Peer Support Program and First Responder Resiliency Program, according to a May 27 news release from the city of Dixon.