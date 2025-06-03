Dixon police asking for public’s help to find Prophetstown woman reported missing

DIXON — The Dixon Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a woman reported to be missing.

The Dixon Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Madison Manning, 25 of Prophetstown. She has not been seen since around 1 a.m. Sunday, June, 1, 2025, according to a police department news release issued around noon Tuesday, June 3.

Manning was last seen in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue. Manning is a white female; 5 feet, 4 inches tall; weighs 135 pounds and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, grey sweat pants, black socks and no shoes.

If anyone has any information or has seen Manning, contact the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411.