Construction to start June 2 on Dixon’s Galena Avenue, Franklin Grove Road, U.S. 52

DIXON — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday, June 2, that weather permitting, construction on various state routes in Dixon is beginning. The following roads will be affected:

Illinois 26 (Galena Avenue) from Seventh Street to Peoria Avenue.

Illinois 38 (Franklin Grove Road) from U.S. 52 (Chicago Avenue) to 0.3 miles west of Countryside Lane.

U.S. 52 from River Street to Illinois 38.

Work will patch, mill and resurface roads. Also, sidewalk ramps will be reconstructed to meet ADA standards. The projects will use staged construction with temporary lane and sidewalk closures. The $4 million project is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic.

To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.