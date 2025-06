ROCK FALLS — The community is invited to a bench dedication ceremony honoring the legacy of Louie Bellson, a Rock Falls native who rose to become the renowned drummer, composer, band leader and six-time Grammy nominee. The bench was purchased by Mrs. Francine Bellson.

The dedication will take place during the Bellson Music Fest at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 7.

The ceremony will include a few remarks from Josh Duffee, musical director, and Rock Falls Tourism Director Melinda Jones.