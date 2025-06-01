June 01, 2025
The Next Picture Show to host Bubbles & Cake Day event in June

By Brandon Clark
The Next Picture Show is located at 113 W. First Street, in downtown Dixon.

The Next Picture Show is located at 113 W. First St. in downtown Dixon. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

DIXON — The Next Picture Show is inviting the public to celebrate a day of lighthearted summer fun, sweet treats and art activities in June.

The Bubbles & Cake Day event will run from 3-5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 21, inside the gallery at 113 W. First St. in downtown Dixon.

The event includes an old-fashioned cake walk, bingo for cake prizes and live dessert auctions. Attendees can choose from a selection of “bubbles” that includes prosecco, sparkling water, or soda while enjoying a signature Bubbles & Cake Day cupcake. They can also create a bubble print artwork to take home, and cash will be given away throughout the afternoon.

The event costs $15 per person, and all proceeds will go to support TNPS’s programs and exhibitions.

For more information, visit thenextpictureshow.org or call 815-285-4924.

