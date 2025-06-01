The Next Picture Show to host Bubbles & Cake Day event in June

The Next Picture Show is located at 113 W. First St. in downtown Dixon. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

DIXON — The Next Picture Show is inviting the public to celebrate a day of lighthearted summer fun, sweet treats and art activities in June.

The Bubbles & Cake Day event will run from 3-5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 21, inside the gallery at 113 W. First St. in downtown Dixon.

The event includes an old-fashioned cake walk, bingo for cake prizes and live dessert auctions. Attendees can choose from a selection of “bubbles” that includes prosecco, sparkling water, or soda while enjoying a signature Bubbles & Cake Day cupcake. They can also create a bubble print artwork to take home, and cash will be given away throughout the afternoon.

The event costs $15 per person, and all proceeds will go to support TNPS’s programs and exhibitions.

For more information, visit thenextpictureshow.org or call 815-285-4924.