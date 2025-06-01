Amboy bank awards 2025 Student of the Year scholarship

First National Bank in Amboy President Colleen Henkel (left) is pictured with Kenley Wilson, Amboy High School's student of the year winner. (Photo provided by The First National Bank in Amboy)

AMBOY — First National Bank in Amboy President Colleen Henkel named Kenley Wilson as Amboy High School’s 2025 Student of the Year during the school’s Honor’s Night on May 22.

Wilson, who will begin studying biology this fall at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with aspirations of becoming an optometrist, has been awarded the bank’s $5,000 Student of the Year scholarship. This marks the 42nd year the bank has sponsored the award.

In addition to the top honor, nine other students were recognized as Students of the Month for the 2024-2025 school year, each receiving a $500 award. The recipients were Alainie Wittenauer, Tyrah Vaessen, Kenley Wilson, Quinn Leffelman, Addison Pertell, Natalie Pratt, Tyler Huggins, Carson Barlow and Brooklyn Strub.