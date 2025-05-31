University of Dubuque announces spring 2025 dean’s list

DUBUQUE – The University of Dubuque recently announced its dean’s list for the spring semester.

The dean’s list is announced during the fall and spring semesters.

Full-time students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher who are in good academic standing and have no incomplete grades are named to the dean’s list. The university’s Office of Academic Affairs reviews students’ dean’s list placement eligibility after grades are submitted.

Sauk Valley-area students named to the dean’s list are:

Dixon: Ashley Wierman

Rock Falls: Kathryn Rowzee

Sterling: Lauren Jacobs

