Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for May 18-24, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Julie Marie Sampson to Giovanny Flores Garcia, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-280-014; $19,000.

Scott Ludwig to David E Evett and Geri A Evett, 348 Apple St., Dixon, $212,000.

Sean J Ports and Ainsley C Ports to Elizabeth Hinshaw and Whitney Kirk, 1617 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $127,000.

St Marys Cement U S LLC to Dan J Grennan and Christine M Grennan, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-22-400-005, $90,800.

Kenneth A Boone and Gina G Boone to Craig A Deets and Amanda L Deets, 376 Kilgore Road, Dixon, $395,000.

Helen S Park to Tracy Lynn Surges and Giovanni Irizarry,one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-156-003, $20,000.

Susan L Coers to John Shrimplin and Angela Shrimplin, one parcel: one parcel in Franklin Grove Township: 06-09-02-300-001, $0.

Sublette Properties LLC to Joseph Lee Schlotterer, 914 N. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $135,000.

Trevor G Howell and Sara L Howell to Shannon Jo Howell and Brian J Howell, 112 N. Mason Ave., Amboy, $159,900.

Paul J Scully to Elizabeth M Eisenberg and Brandon K Eisenberg, 405 Scout Road, Amboy, $47,000.

U S Bank National Association to Sean Wilson, 1020 Jackson Ave., Dixon, $65,000.

Diane R Johnsen, trustee; Rodney W Johnsen, trustee; Rodney Johnsen Family Trust; Diane Johnsen Family Trust; Todd D Johnsen; Steven J Johnsen; Marc Paul Johnsen; Kurtiss Clyde Johnsen; and Kc Johnsen; to Precious Pastures LLC, 1976 Woodlawn Road, Steward, $400,000.

Open Sesame Child Care Center Inc to Partington LLC, 1033 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon, $419,000.

Rodney W Schauff and Debra L Schauff to D Bowers Properties LLC, 874 White Oaks Drive, Dixon, $9,900.

Charles E Fisher Jr and Carol A Fisher to Chad Dambman, 314 W. 10th St., Dixon, $55,000.

Timothy J Mundy to Courtney L Hertzner, 619 Orchard St., Dixon, $115,000.

St Marys Cement Us LLC to Nitram Properties Inc, Eight parcels in Dixon Township: 07-02-15-300-014, 07-02-16-100-005, 07-02-16-400-006, 07-02-21-100-017, 7-02-21-200-015, 07-02-22-400-004, 07-02-22-400-005 and 07-02-27-200-005, $1,212,640.

David Branscum, Kathleen Branscum and Ashley Branscym to Capital Hg LLC, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-08-05-238-012, $50,000.

Robert Hahn and Martin Hahn to Ronald R Gascoigne and Sherri L Gascoigne, 1681 Hampton St., Amboy, $200,000.

Super 8 Motel Of Dixon to Siyashiv Inc, 1800 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $1,400,000.

William J Creamer and Joanne C Creamer to Daniel Delgrosso and Hope Delgrosso, 3511 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $395,500.

Kwd Farms, LLC to Melody E Hicks, co-trustee; Hicks Family Trust; and Paul E Hicks, co-trustee; one parcel in Bradford Township: 04-10-31-100-005, $50,919.

Charles A Schoenholz and Jean F Schoenholz to Brandon Allan Heiman, one parcel in Brooklyn Township: 05-17-01-400-009, $557,329.

Charles A Schoenholz and Jean F Schoenholz to Paul Heiman and Sandra Heiman, one parcel in Brooklyn Township: 05-17-01-400-009, $612,816.

Andy Kromm, Kelly Becker and Timothy M Kromm to Rudy Oliva and Belen Oliva, 794 Carnahan Road, Compton, $220,000.

Kristen S Frieberg to Wes Morrissey, 1105 Eastern Ave., Dixon, $182,000.

Penny Nelson to Tommie L Harrison and Karol J Harrison, 128 S. Prospect Ave., Amboy, $62,500.

Josh Hanson and Haley Hanson to Alicia Pena, 982 Fisk Road, Compton, $155,000.

Charles A Schoenholz and Jean F Schoenholz to David Heiman, one parcel in Brooklyn Township: 05-17-01-400-009, $612,356.

Jimmy D Cargill to Timothy L Prior and Ashley P Prior, 1616 IL Route 38, Franklin Grove, $150,000.

Tommy K Elliott and Katherine M Elliott to Tommy K Elliott, trustee; Katherine M T Elliott, trustee; and Elliott Joint Trust, 1217 Chestnut Ave., Dixon, $0.

Gloria D Grey to Mauricio Panciano and Vickie Ponciano, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-328-011; $14,000.

Antonio Deblasio, trustee; Antonio Deblasio Trust; and Margherita Hoffmann; to Bradley J Kessel and Pamela L Kessel, 728 US Route 52, Amboy, $475,000.

Andrew Deblasio to Bradley J Kessel and Pamela L Kessel, 28 US Route 52, Amboy, $0.

Rita M Ryan, Mary T Ryan, Nancy E Ryan, Charles T Ryan, Michael G Ryan, Patricia M Ryan, Patrick J Ryan Jr, Bernadette A Ryan, Patrick J Ryan, Brigid E Ryan and Eileen C Ryan to Michael G Ryan and Tina Louise Ryan, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-303-025, $0.

Barry R Carlstrom and Samantha Carlstrom to Tracy L Howell, 232 W. Pleasant St., Amboy, $76,000.

Tracy Howell to Jacob Terry and Keenan A Jones, 1414-1416, Illinois Route 38, Franklin Grove, $190,000.

Mary M Freigo to Michael Edward Bien, two parcels in May Township: 13-21-11-409-021 and 13-21-11-409-022, $30,000.

Sterling Federal Bank Fsb to Kenneth Rhodes and Heather Rhodes, 515 Devonshire St., Dixon, $95,500.

William Johnson to Kenneth John Dargatz and Jane Frazier Dargatz, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-280-002; $85,000.

Arthur Erkins, Louis Erkins and Matie Mae Erkins to Thembelihle Magubane, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-355-028; $10,500.

Juan Sierra and Dennita Sierra to Joanne F Rosado, two parcels in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-278-021 and 13-21-11-278-022; $32,000.

Susan E Heck to Pedro Hernandez Jr and Lorena Alejandra Lopez, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-401-005, $15,400.

Quit claim deeds

Martin Perez and Anna B Livingston to Anna B Livingston, 1219 Elm Place, Dixon, $0.

Michael C Tucker to Kim M Tucker, one parcel in Palmyra Township: 16-07-03-400-004, $0.

David Vazquez and Marcelino Vazquez to Brian Lamphere and Diana Lamphere, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-205-027, $18,000.

Christine E Magnuson to English Butterfly LLC, 611 N. First St., Ashton, $0.

Deann Loomis and Jodi Loomis to Deann Loomis and Breann Bonnewell, 1507 S. College Ave., Dixon, $0.

Trustees deeds

George P Fichtenmueller, trustee, and George P Fichtenmueller Trust to Bradley Fagan, 1702 W. Ninth St., Dixon, $63,000.

Betty Jeanne Carlson, trustee; Survivors Trust; and D And B Carlson Revocable Trust; to Carlson Farms LLC, four parcels in Ashton Township: 03-04-25-300-008, 03-04-26-300-001, 03-04-26-400-001 and 03-04-27-426-001, $0.

Gregory D Macklin, trustee; James R Macklin, trustee; J Dale Macklin Revocable Trust and Wanda L Macklin Revocable Trust; to Maryann Macklin, trustee; and Maryann Macklin Trust, one parcel in Ashton Township: 03-04-20-100-004; two parcels in Reynolds Township: 17-05-25-100-001 and 17-05-26-200-004; and one parcel in Willow Creek Township: 21-12-15-300-003; $821,250.

Kim L Ramirez, trustee; Linda L Revocable Melendrez Living Trust and Ben V Melendrez Revocable Living Trust to Robert Wilson, 1597 Old Mill Road, Franklin Grove, $173,000.

William J Wojciechowski, trustee; William J Wojciechowski Living Trust; Joyce G Wojciechowski Living Trust; and Joyce G Wojciechowski, trustee; to Alma Patricia Guerrero and Antonio Rodriguez Jr, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-109-005, $40,000.

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Darwin Olsen to Gary Dewitte and Carol Dewitte, one parcel on Hunters Ridge Road, Fulton: 07-10-100-058, $17,000.

Sterenberg Acres LLC to Darwin Olsen, one parcel on Hunters Ridge Road, Fulton: 07-10-100-058, $17,000.

Raymond Helt and Deborah Helt to Carl Spielman, 906B Coventry Lane, Sterling, $145,000.

Rolando A Ducoing to Raciel Ocampo and Garnet Gaguancela, 902 Griswold Ave., Sterling, $48,000.

Rolando A Ducoing, Beatrice Ducoing and Rolando S Ducoing Estate to Rolando A Ducoing, parcel on Griswold Ave., Sterling: 11-20-255-014, $0.

Christine Elston, formerly known as Christine Romesburg, to Anthony Martinez, 614 W. 9th St., Sterling, $82,000.

Zachary Schmidt to Jacob Terveer, 1801 Freeport Road, Sterling, $140,000.

Chelsey L Vetter to Halee Kaye Frigetto and Kylan Isaiah Frigetto, 107 E. 14th St., Sterling, $150,000.

Rk Development Lc Series 13 to Pbcb Properties LLC, Clark W Curley and Carol A Curley, 800 20th Ave., Fulton, $30,000.

Kenneth Sparrowgrove to Michael Fisk, 312 W. 4th Ave., Lyndon, $17,500.

Justin Boyer to Daniel D Bentz and Roberta K Bentz, 27081 Capp Road, Sterling, $171,000.

Tina M Lechler to Brandon Wise and Jammie L Wise, 210 Ave. E, Rock Falls, $26,000.

Tonia Haeffner and Jerry Haeffner to Bryan K Smith, 511 W. 7th St., Rock Falls, $92,500.

Aurelio Gallardo and Araceli Gallardo to Ricardo Montanez and Seng Y Montanez, 25778 Fulfs Road, Sterling, $90,000.

Ricky R Johnson, Regina Porterfield, Randy D Johnson, Rodney G Johnson, Rodney G Johnson, trustee, Neva S Johnson Trust, and Neva S Johnson Estate to Nathan C Wells, 1209 E. 16th St., Sterling, $129,900.

Thomas G Spencer and Judith A Spencer Estate to Chelsey L Vetter, 1420 Lancaster Drive, Rock Falls, $170,000.

Roger D Klimstra to Roger Klimstra Trust, 10851 Elston Road, Fulton, $0.

Lu Property LLC to David J Bader, 206 W. Wall St., Morrison, $45,000.

James L Stroup and Linda S Stroup to Daniel Raudonis and Mariza Raudonis, 1702 E. 5th St., Sterling, $215,000.

Scott A Eyrich and Bridget L Eyrich to Andrew Jacobs and Emily Jacobs, 524 Chase Road, Erie, $375,000.

Michael Barsema to Jacob A Hook, 18760 14th St., Fulton, $55,000.

Michael Barsema to Tina Hook, 18910 13th St., Fulton, $40,000.

Garrett E Passmore to Kaitlin N Hanrahan, 727 Lawrence Lane, Prophetstown, $133,000.

Kimberly A Glassburn to Candi Hansen and Jeffrey Hansen, 803 Greenridge Drive, Sterling, $230,000.

Harding G Webb to Bryan Etter and Adrienna Rombouts, 810 E. 1st St., Lyndon, $66,000.

Matthew Higgins, Richard Higgins, Maxine Wayne, Rita Gruhn, Ann Barr, Andrew Higgins and Jude Higgins to Heather Gravert, 717 11th Ave., Fulton, $183,900.

Jesse W Simpson and Sarah C Simpson to Alexandrea Robles and Simon Santino Salamanca, 602 N. Madison St., Morrison, $254,900.

Shirley A Landherr, Christopher D Landherr and Pamela L Harmon to Crystal Layman and Derek Layman, 632 W. Lincolnway, Morrison, $145,600.

Robert L Bates to Suzanne Lee and Dwaine Sikkema, 301 E. 4th St., Lyndon, $159,900.

Harold M Lewis, Patricia A Lewis and Jennifer Sue Yarbrough to Raul Mendoza, 1000 S. Bluff St., Albany, $155,000.

Raul Mendoza to Molly Jacobs, 905 Douglas Drive, Sterling, $140,000.

Carol M Holesinger to Tonya J Jensen, 716 7th Ave., Fulton, $143,000.

Kevin Paxton to Joseph D Butts, 13180 Springhill Road, Prophetstown, $80,000.

James R Ross and Jean Lashelle, also known as Jean S Delp, to Amy Jo Deyo and Roberts L Bates Sr, 23766 Creamery Road, Thomson, $290,000.

Annette Ioder to Barbara Howlett, 1006 Ave. D, Rock Falls, $82,500.

Linda A Vandamme to Walter E Vandamme, trustee, and Linda Ann Vandamme Trust, 13-12-400-008, 14-07-300-003 and 14-08-100-004, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Industrial Development Commission and the city of Rock Falls to Gary D Stringer, 1606 5th Ave., Rock Falls, $500.

Hunter Hebeler, Katie Hebeler and James Edward Mitchell to James Edward Mitchell and Hunter Hebeler, 714 7th St., Erie, $0.

Steven Holesinger, Jeffrey Holesinger, David Holesinger to Carol M. Holesinger, 716 7th Ave., Fulton, $0.

Terry Holesinger to Carol M Holesinger, 716 7th Ave., Fulton, $0.

Cheryl Holesinger to Carol M Holesinger, 716 7th Ave., Fulton, $0.

Susan M Renner and Charles Renner to Jennifer A Ferris, 1207 Dillon Ave., Sterling, $0.

Deeds

Gary L Folkers to Jeffrey L Folkers, trustee; Gary L Folkers Trust; and Scott A Folkers, trustee; 15-03-200-003, $0.

Abbey Jo Blackbourn to Brhenan M Linke and Kendra A Linke, 537 E. High St., Morrison, $153,000.

Jon E Christensen and Michelle L Christensen to Jon E Christensen, trustee; Michelle L Christensen, trustee; and Christensen Family Trust; 28890 W. Thome Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Earl E Jones Estate to Devon M Plachno, 506 Wiker Drive, Rock Falls, $135,000.

Trustees deeds

Larry G Mccormick Trust, Mary R Mccormick Trust and Larry G Mccormick, trustee; to Kyle Stumpenhorst and Lindsy Stumpenhorst, 2619 E. Lincolnway, Sterling, $222,500.

Nicholas L Segneri, trustee; Anthony J Segneri, trustee; Louis Segneri Trust; and Mary Ellen Segneri Trust to Raymond W Helt and Deborah A Helt, 904B Coventry Lane, Sterling, $159,900.

Jeffrey M Kapple Trust and Tara J Kapple Trust to Jeffrey M Kapple and Tara J Kapple, 1402 8th Ave., Erie, $0.

Rebecca D Rhodes, trustee; and Michael T Lazio Revocable Trust to Debra A Torres, 2310 B 20th Ave., Sterling, $182,000.

Hayden D Hammon Gst Trust to Nw Properties & Apartments LLC, 507 10th Ave., Fulton, $90,000.

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Christine E Magnuson to English Butterly LLC, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-16-352-010, $0.

Josie Real Estate Ltd to Jj&r Real Estate Company, 150 N. 15th St., Rochelle, $450,000.

Sharon Webster and Daniel A Webster to Patricia Verzak, 607 S. Garfield St., Leaf River, $175,000.

James Ellis and Danielle A Ellis to Daniel A Webster and Sharon Webster, 11015 W. Haldane Road, Polo, $315,000.

William A Patrick to Charles N Mach and Mary Kay Mach, 5393 S. Mill Pond Road, Rochelle, $245,000.

Steven Charles Tyrrell and Kayla Tyrrell to Matthew Murray and Sarah Temes, 420 Wayne Road, Rochelle, $200,000.

Shirleya Haufle to Melissa Messer, 1249 Westview Drive, Rochelle, $216,000.

Karen A Larson and Karen Ann Houston Printz to Makala Arn, 207 E. Grant St., Stillman Valley, $220,000.

Dianne Marie Paulus to Nicole Trost, one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-24-276-019, $197,500.

Michael Berns to Timothy Richard Jennings, 10665 Kyte Road, Rochelle, $232,000.

Richard Haan Jr and Louis R Haan to Bryce A Scheffler, 226 E. Blackhawk Drive, Byron, $45,000.

Tanner L Grobe and Alexis J Grobe to Garret Martin Moser, 7981 S. Pine St., Dixon, $275,000.

Sarah Leigh Miller and Bret Miller to Patricia E Borell, 907 S. 5th St., Oregon, $161,000.

David J Myers and Gail E Myers to Phil Mcdermott and Mia Mcdermott, 605 S. Garden Ave., Forreston, $63,500.

David J Myers and Gail E Myers to Phil Mcdermott and Mia Mcdermott, 506 E. State St., Forreston, $68,500.

David J Myers and Gail E Myers to Phil Mcdermott and Mia Mcdermott, 303 N. Maple Ave., Forreston, $78,500.

David Myers and Gail Myers to Phil Mcdermott and Mia Mcdermott, 209 S. 5th Ave., Forreston, $53,500.

Quit claim deeds

Patrick O’brien to Patrick O’brien and Roberta O‘brien, 2105 E. Townline Road, Leaf River, $0.

First National Acceptance Company to Blackstar Stability Revitalization Trf1, 106 S. Second Ave., Forreston, $0.

Carla J Grove and Sharon J Leisson to R Wayne King and Deann King, 103 N. Barry Ave., Byron, $0.

Dennis Lundberg to Erika A Kundert and Jesse D Hulett, 115 W. 3rd St., Byron, $262,500.

Fernando S Hernandez and Maria Luiza Villagomez Jaimes to Fernando S Hernandez, 428 Heartland Drive, Davis Junction, $0.

Drew E Kaufman and Kristin Kaufman to Drew E Kaufman, 307 W. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, $0.

Troy Atchison and Cori Atchison to Troy Atchison, trustee; Cori Atchison, trustee; Troy Atchison Tr and Cori Atchison Tr, 3323 E. Brick Road, Oregon, and one parcel in Pine Rock Township: 17-06-200-009, $0.

Troy Atchison and Cori Atchison to Troy Atchison, trustee; Cori Atchison, trustee; Troy Atchison Tr and Cori Atchison Tr, one parcel in Pine Rock Township: 17-06-200-009, $0.

Troy S Atchison and Cori E Atchison to Troy Atchison, trustee; Cori Atchison, trustee; Troy Atchison Tr and Cori Atchison Tr, 204 E. Blackhawk Drive, Byron, $0.

Trustees deeds

Dennis V Herrmann, trustee; and Dennis V Herrmann Declaration Tr to Dennis V Herrmann, 207 E. Mcconaughy Ave., Rochelle, $0.

Gregory D Macklin, trustee; James R Macklin, trustee; J Dale Macklin Rev Tr; Wanda L Macklin, trustee; and Wanda L Macklin Rev Tr, to Maryann Macklin, trustee; and Maryann Macklin Tr, one parcel in Lafayette Township: 23-17-300-004, 6089 S. Dement Road, Rochelle; and 6089 S. Dement Road, Rochelle, $1,091,250.

Rickey L Reed, trustee, and Reed Land Tr to Kristen Mota, 1117 Mccall Court, Rochelle, $285,000.

Heels And Hardhats Contracting Corp to Beesing Welding Llc, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-04-300-002; 445 W. Pines Road, Oregon, $135,000.

Deeds in trust

Robert E Coulter and Mary L Coulter to Robert E Coulter, trustee; Mary L Coulter, trustee, and Coulter Family Tr, 2591 S. Snyder Road, Oregon, and 2583 S. Snyder Road, Oregon, $0.

Jeremy L Coulthard and Stacy L Coulthard to Jeremy L Coulthard, trustee; Stacy L Coulthard, trustee; Jeremy L Coulthard Lv Tr and Stacy L Coulthard Lv Tr, no parcel information: 01-22-300-005, $0.

