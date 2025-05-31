Newman Central Catholic High School announces pasta drive results

STERLING – Newman Central Catholic High School recently announced the completion of a pasta drive to support United Way of Whiteside County’s Let’s Feed Our Children program.

The pasta drive was organized by the school’s student clubs. The Mary Shelly Club partnered with Mardi Ybarra, the United Way of Whiteside County program coordinator, to collect individually packaged pasta meal donations. The donations will provide about 15,000 pasta servings for children’s free summer meals.

“Newman’s students and staff are committed to serving the community, and this pasta drive is a wonderful example of that dedication,” Newman Central Catholic High School director of advancement Paula Passini said in a news release. “We are grateful to the Mary Shelly Club and all participants who helped support this vital program to ensure no child goes hungry during the summer.”

The Let’s Feed Our Children program will distribute grab-and-go meals during the summer across 20 Whiteside County locations. The program provides four free sack lunches to children ages 18 and younger each week.

For more information, call 815-625-7973 or email mybarra@uwwhiteside.org.