Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Dan Langloss, Dixon City Manager

The TALK-LINE interview for May 29 featured Dixon City Manager Dan Langloss presenting his annual “State of the City” look at various areas of the community.

That includes the expansion of the South Dixon “Gateway Business District” and new businesses arriving shortly, work on housing expansion for the city, infrastructure work from both the state and city on roads, the “Project Rock” walking bridge work, and future leadership including a new police chief and finance director.

