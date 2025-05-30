Sauk Valley Community College to host blood drive June 30

The exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance to Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local File Photo)

DIXON — Sauk Valley Community College is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive Monday, June 30.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Dillon Mall on the college’s Dixon campus at 173 state Route 2.

The drive, sponsored by the SVCC Student Activities and Student Government Association, invites students, faculty, staff and the community to help save lives through blood donation.

Donors are encouraged to bring a photo ID, eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating. The donation process typically takes about an hour, and all donors will receive a $15 e-gift card.

Although walk-ins are welcome, organizers recommend scheduling an appointment in advance as spots tend to fill quickly. Appointments can be made by visiting redcrossblood.org or by calling 815-835-6432.

To streamline the process, participants can save time by using RapidPass, which allows donors to complete pre-donation reading and health history questions online. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.