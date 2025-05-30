Newman’s Joel Rhodes and Sterling’s Aron Rivera wrap up state singles debuts

Newman sophomore Joel Rhodes is pictured competing at the state tennis meet on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Photo contributed by Alexis Rivera )

Sterling freshman Aron Rivera and Newman sophomore Joel Rhodes both got a taste of state singles competition on Thursday as each made their debuts. Rhodes qualified for state doubles as a freshman.

Rhodes fell 6-0, 6-0 to Marmion Academy’s Benedict Graft in his opening match. Graft was runner-up at state last season. Then in consolation, Rhodes fell 6-2, 6-4 to Crystal Lake South’s Eryk Bucior to close his season.

Rivera dropped his first match 6-1, 6-1 to Jersey senior Dax Goetten. In consolation, Rivera fell 6-3, 6-2 to East Peoria senior Connor Watson.