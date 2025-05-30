May 29, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Newman’s Joel Rhodes and Sterling’s Aron Rivera wrap up state singles debuts

By Drake Lansman
Newman sophomore Joel Rhodes is pictured competing at the state tennis meet on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Newman sophomore Joel Rhodes is pictured competing at the state tennis meet on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Photo contributed by Alexis Rivera )

Sterling freshman Aron Rivera and Newman sophomore Joel Rhodes both got a taste of state singles competition on Thursday as each made their debuts. Rhodes qualified for state doubles as a freshman.

Rhodes fell 6-0, 6-0 to Marmion Academy’s Benedict Graft in his opening match. Graft was runner-up at state last season. Then in consolation, Rhodes fell 6-2, 6-4 to Crystal Lake South’s Eryk Bucior to close his season.

Rivera dropped his first match 6-1, 6-1 to Jersey senior Dax Goetten. In consolation, Rivera fell 6-3, 6-2 to East Peoria senior Connor Watson.

Sterling freshman Aron Rivera is pictured competing at the state tennis meet on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Sterling freshman Aron Rivera is pictured competing at the state tennis meet on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Photo contributed by Alexis Rivera)

Have a Question about this article?
PremiumPrep SportsHigh School SportsSauk ValleyIHSA
Drake Lansman

Drake Lansman

Sauk Valley Media/Shaw Local sports reporter since May of 2024. Drake is a Bettendorf native who graduated from Iowa State University. He previously covered sports in the Quad Cities area for nine years.