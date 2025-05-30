Dixon Family YMCA seeking community support to maintain programs

DIXON – The Dixon Family YMCA is asking the community to help ensure everyone, regardless of their financial circumstances, has access to its programs and services.

Dixon YMCA Chief Executive Officer Andy McFarlane said his nonprofit facility is trying to raise $85,000 by Sunday, June 1, as part of its annual Strong Kids Campaign. Without that funding, he said the Dixon YMCA may be forced to scale back some of the assistance it provides to less fortunate families and individuals.

McFarlane said the funds raised through the campaign help to subsidize the YMCA’s youth programs while providing direct financial assistance to youths and families who otherwise could not afford a membership or services, such as after-school or sports programs.

“The good news is we’ve reached the 50% mark,” McFarlane said. “We’re thankful for the community and those people willing to donate funds, and also the volunteers who donate their time and give us the support that we need as a non-profit.”

McFarlane said that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dixon YMCA had no trouble reaching the Strong Kids Campaign’s yearly goal. But over the past three years, he said the facility has struggled to reach the 50% mark.

McFarlane said the situation is partly due to economic factors, but also reflects shifts in how people give to charities. He said the change is influenced by uncertainty surrounding federal government actions, funding availability and limited access to government grants.

If the Dixon YMCA does not meet its funding goal, McFarlane said it may have to reduce the level of financial assistance it provides.

“For instance, somebody that may have a 50% reduction in fees for a program or membership, we may have to knock that down to 35%,” McFarlane said. “Or we wouldn’t approve as many of the financial assistance applications, but we’d want to stretch those dollars to go the furthest that they can for those in need. The bottom line is we wouldn’t be able to help as much.”

In addition to the Strong Kids Campaign, McFarlane said there are multiple ways people can help support the Dixon YMCA.

Give to the Greatest Need Campaign: These donations provide YMCA leaders the flexibility to direct funds to the areas that need it most – whether that is supporting critical programs, keeping facilities running, or responding to unexpected challenges.

Capital Gifts: These are long-term investments in YMCA facilities. Capital donations support major projects, such as building or improving centers.

McFarlane said the Dixon YMCA tries to keep membership costs affordable, noting that the most recent rate increase – the first in 18 months – went into effect in January.

Despite the best efforts to limit price hikes, McFarlane acknowledged that rising operational costs, including monthly utility bills that can range from $4,800 to $6,500, and increases in staff wages because of minimum wage adjustments are making it more difficult.

“So, even though we’re trying to keep those fees affordable for everyone, some programs may have to drastically jump just to cover expenses for those services,” McFarlane said. “We need people’s support now more than ever.”