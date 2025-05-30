May 30, 2025
Shaw Local
Cardio drumming, cookies and lemonade May 30 at YMCA fundraiser

By Brandon Clark
Dixon Family YMCA - YMCA celebrates 150-year roots in Dixon

Dixon Family YMCA

DIXON — The Dixon Family YMCA is holding a fundraising event today to help support its Strong Kids Campaign.

The event will take place from 1-3 p.m. in the Dixon YMCA parking lot at 110 N. Galena Ave. and features a cookie/lemonade stand and a cardio drumming performance from 1-2 p.m.

All proceeds from the event will go to support the Dixon YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign.

Funds raised through the campaign help to subsidize the YMCA’s youth programs while providing direct financial assistance to youths and families who otherwise could not afford a membership or services, such as after-school or sports programs.

For more information, call 815-288-9622.

