May 29, 2025
Shaw Local
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Greg Gates on upcoming special events

By John Sahly
Grace Gates of Rock River Flora makes a fresh cut flower bouquet Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, at Dixon City Market. Gates can be reached at rockriverflora on Instagram and Facebook.

File photo: Grace Gates of Rock River Flora makes a fresh cut flower bouquet Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, at Dixon City Market. (Alex T. Paschal)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Greg Gates on upcoming special events" on Spreaker.

The Talk-Line interview for May 28 featured Reagan Mass Transit District Executive Director Greg Gates looking at some special events that Reagan Mass Transit has associated itself with.

Those events include: the opening of the Dixon City Market, the River Country summer concert on May 31 in Dixon, the first annual Fore! Wheels Golf Outing June 19 and the start of service to rural Winnebago County on July 1.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

DixonRadio
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.