Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Greg Gates on upcoming special events

The Talk-Line interview for May 28 featured Reagan Mass Transit District Executive Director Greg Gates looking at some special events that Reagan Mass Transit has associated itself with.

Those events include: the opening of the Dixon City Market, the River Country summer concert on May 31 in Dixon, the first annual Fore! Wheels Golf Outing June 19 and the start of service to rural Winnebago County on July 1.

