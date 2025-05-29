Fulton’s Chase Dykstra pitches complete game to reach sectional final

Fulton's Chase Dykstra pitches against Rockford Lutheran at the 1A Lena-Winslow Sectional on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. The Steamers won the game 4-1 to advance to Saturday's sectional final. (Earleen Hinton)

Baseball

Fulton 4, Rockford Lutheran 1: Chase Dykstra pitched a 3-hitter to send Fulton to Saturday’s Class 1A Lena-Winslow Sectional final against River Ridge/Scales Mound at 11 a.m. The Steamers gave Dykstra a three-run cushion in the first inning as he struck out nine, walked four and did not allow an earned run in the complete game. Braedon Meyers, Braeden Brennan (one RBI) and Jacob Huisenga (one RBI) all had two hits and Dom Kramer led the team with two RBIs. Fulton will try to win its first sectional title since 2015.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Fulton shortstop Braeden Brennan waits for the throw from first baseman Jacob Huizenga to complete a double play in the bottom of the seventh inning against Rockford Lutheran at the 1A Lena-Winslow Sectional on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. The Steamers won the game 4-1 to advance to the sectional final. (Earleen Hinton)

River Ridge/Scales Mound 5, Eastland 4: The Cougars led 4-1 before RR/SM scored three times in the fifth and once in the sixth en route to a third straight upset according to the playoff seeding. Seeded eighth, the Wildcats advance to face fourth-seeded Fulton in Saturday’s Class 1A Lena-Winslow Sectional final at 11 a.m. Mason Smith led the Wildcats with a double, home run and four RBIs in the win. Brody Simons led Eastland with two RBIs and Maddox Spears had two hits. Eastland pitchers issued 11 walks in the loss.