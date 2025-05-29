May 29, 2025
Discover Dixon’s 2025 city banners ready to order

By Payton Felix
A mock photo of Discover Dixon's 2025 city banner design which will be displayed with the petunia baskets throughout downtown Dixon.

This is Discover Dixon's 2025 city banner design, which will be displayed with the petunia baskets throughout downtown Dixon. (Provided by Discover Dixon)

DIXON – Discover Dixon has launched the city’s 2025 banner design: “Rooted in Pride. Vision in Bloom. Future in Motion.”

The design “honors the city’s rich history, celebrates the spirit and collaboration of our community, and looks ahead to a bright future.”

They’ll be hung alongside the petunia baskets through the streets of Dixon’s downtown “creating a beautiful, unified display of community spirit,” according to a news release.

Individuals, community groups and businesses can order their own banner and customize it to feature a company logo or mark a special milestone. Banners are priced at $250 for one, $475 for two or $700 for three and Discover Dixon investors receive 10% off.

Orders are due by June 21. The order form can be found under “banner program” at discoverdixon.com.

For information, call 815-284-3361.

