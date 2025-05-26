United Way’s Let’s Feed Our Children program returns to nourish Whiteside County youths, needs volunteers 

FILE: United Way of Whiteside County volunteers provide “Let’s Feed Our Children” program meals. (Photo provided by United Way of Whiteside County )

ROCK FALLS — As summer approaches, the United Way of Whiteside County is preparing to launch the Let’s Feed Our Children free summer lunch program.

Running from May 28 through Aug. 6, United Way will provide grab-and-go lunches to children and teens at 17 locations across the county, ensuring children have access to meals during the school break.

For over two decades, Let’s Feed Our Children has addressed a community need by bridging the nutritional gap that many students face when school cafeterias close for the summer. Research consistently shows that proper nutrition during childhood directly impacts cognitive development, physical health, and emotional well-being.

The program’s impact continues to grow, with 42,000 meals distributed in 2024 – the highest number in the program’s history. Despite ongoing economic challenges affecting both families and nonprofit budgets, United Way remains committed to serving Whiteside County’s children.

“The need in our community remains high, but we’re committed to being there for every child facing food insecurity,” said Keri Olson, CEO of United Way of Whiteside County. “With the tremendous support of our donors and volunteers, we can make sure no kid goes hungry this summer.”

Parents have witnessed firsthand how the program supports families struggling with rising food costs.

“Feed the Children is doing a great job in helping us supply our children with extra resources during the summer,” said Stacy Muir, parent of two children in Rock Falls. “It creates a financial blessing, and the kids always look forward to it.”

An important aspect of the program is its accessibility – all children and teens under 18 can receive meals without a registration process or income verification, according to a news release.

Lunches are distributed every Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. at various community hubs, including parks, community centers, schools, and faith-based organizations. The complete list of 2025 meal sites is available on the United Way of Whiteside County website.

The success of Let’s Feed Our Children depends on community involvement. Volunteers are needed weekly to help package and distribute meals throughout the summer.

“There is no one group that can do it on their own. When you get enough people partnering together, every person’s small contribution turns into an incredible impact,” said Pastor Drew Williams of New Life Lutheran Church, the location where all meals are packed for the 17 meal sites.

Financial contributions of all sizes make a direct impact, with every $5 donation providing approximately three nutritious meals to local children.

United Way invites community members to join this effort. For information about volunteering opportunities or making a donation, visit www.uwwhiteside.org or reach out directly to Olson at kolson@uwwhiteside.org or 815-625-7973.