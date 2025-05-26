State Sen. Arellano: Remember those who gave their all

DIXON — A ribboncutting marking the opening of the 2025 Memorial Day Wall of Remembrance was held Thursday, May 22, at the State Capitol.

Located in the South Rotunda Corridor of the Capitol, the display is open to the public through July 4 during normal business hours.

Speaking at the ribboncutting was state Sen. Li Arellano, R-Dixon. He asked all, during this Memorial Day, to remember those who gave their all. He also reminded everyone that freedom is not free.

Rotating photos and remembrances of Illinoisans who gave their lives in defense of the United States appear on a large video monitor as a testament to their ultimate sacrifice for liberty and freedom.

The display also includes a large white wall where visitors can write and post notes of gratitude, and thoughts and remembrances of family and friends who served. The Illinois Senate Republic Caucus sponsors the annual display, first unveiled in 2014.