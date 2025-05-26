Cleaning house: Sterling sells vacant properties for redevelopment

The city of Sterling recently obtained a judicial deed for the vacant house at 610 15th Ave. in Sterling and sold it to Kurt & Brian Properties for redevelopment. (Brandon Clark)

STERLING – The Sterling Industrial Development Commission sold several vacant properties around Sterling for redevelopment during its meeting Thursday.

Instead of demolition, the SIDC determined the properties were suitable for rehabilitation and sought potential investors to restore the homes and return them to the city’s tax rolls.

The vacant house at 2106 E. Seventh St. in Sterling. The city recently obtained a judicial deed for the property and sold it to Bradi Schrader for redevelopment. (Brandon Clark)

1009 W. Ninth St.

According to SIDC, the property has been vacant for several years. During that time, the house has fallen into disrepair, with numerous trees taking root in the concrete surrounding the property and the soffit and fascia showing significant deterioration and weathering.

The city obtained a judicial deed to the property April 25 through court proceedings. After contacting several local investors, M5 Industries expressed interest in redeveloping the property.

The city sold the property to M5 at Thursday’s SIDC meeting for $1.

M5’s Rocky McGowan estimated that the property will cost $137,000 to renovate.

1208 W. Fifth St.

Sterling Building and Zoning Superintendent Amanda Schmidt said the property has been vacant for several years, and the owner, whom neighbors claim moved out of the state, has not paid the property taxes for three years.

After court proceedings, the city obtained a judicial deed for the property May 7. It sold the property to M5 at Thursday’s SIDC meeting for $1. McGowan estimated that it will cost $118,000 to renovate.

610 15th Ave.

Schmidt said the property has been vacant for more than 10 years. Its lack of maintenance, consistently overgrown grass, and deterioration of the soffit and fascia have been long-standing concerns for the city’s code enforcement team.

The city obtained a judicial deed to the property April 7 through court proceedings. It sold the property to Kurt & Brian Properties for $1 at Thursday’s SIDC meeting.

2106 E. Seventh St.

Schmidt said the property has been vacant for two years, during which time its lawn, trees and bushes were not maintained, leading to significant overgrowth. She said the Code Enforcement Department had previous contact with the family of the late property owner.

After court proceedings, the city obtained a judicial deed to the property May 12. First-time homebuyer Bradi Schrader expressed a strong interest in purchasing the property after touring it and evaluating how much work it would need. The city sold her the property for $1 during Thursday’s SIDC meeting.