Lee County tax bills sent to property owners this week

DIXON – Lee County Treasurer Paul Rudolphi has announced that his office was mailing real estate tax bills this week to Lee County property owners. Taxes are payable in two installments due June 27 and Sept. 5.
Anyone not receiving a bill can pay or print their bill from leecountyil.com. Failure to receive a bill does not exempt liability for payment. This is the only bill taxpayers will receive.
Methods of payment are:
- Online by direct debit (E-check) from a bank account at www.leecountyil.com. The online payment service provider charges a $2 convenience fee for direct debit payments. No portion of these fees are received by Lee County.
- Online by credit card at leecountyil.com. The online payment service provider charges a 2.4% convenience fee for credit card payments. No portion of these fees are received by Lee County.
- By phone at 877-690-3729. Provide jurisdiction code 7042 and your parcel number of your property. The service provider fees are the same as online.
- By mail to the Lee County Treasurer’s Office, P.O. Box 328, Dixon, IL 61021. Please include the stubs with the payment.
- Payment at any bank in Amboy, Ashton, Dixon, Franklin Grove, Paw Paw, Sublette and West Brooklyn. Please bring the entire tax bill to the bank.
- Payment in person at the Lee County Treasurer’s Office on the second floor of the Old Lee County Courthouse, 112 E. Second St., Dixon.