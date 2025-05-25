Lee County tax bills sent to property owners this week

DIXON – Lee County Treasurer Paul Rudolphi has announced that his office was mailing real estate tax bills this week to Lee County property owners. Taxes are payable in two installments due June 27 and Sept. 5.

Anyone not receiving a bill can pay or print their bill from leecountyil.com. Failure to receive a bill does not exempt liability for payment. This is the only bill taxpayers will receive.

Methods of payment are: