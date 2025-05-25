Discover Dixon launches 2025 Summer Series on May 28

Fitness Friday invites community members to participate in free, instructor-led fitness sessions at 7 a.m. Friday mornings throughout the summer on the Dixon riverfront – on the steps on the south side below the Ronald Reagan Statue. (Photo provided by Discover Dixon)

DIXON – Discover Dixon has announced the return of its beloved Summer Series, featuring the Dixon City Market and Music at the Square, along with the debut of Fitness Friday. These events promise a season filled with community engagement, entertainment and wellness activities for all ages, organizers said in a news release.

Dixon City Market: A midweek celebration

Kicking off Wednesday, May 28, the Dixon City Market will enliven the riverfront from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays.

Attendees can explore more than 50 vendors offering local crafts, artisanal goods and delicious food options. Each evening features live music performances, creating a vibrant atmosphere for families and friends to enjoy.

2025 City Market dates and music lineup:

May 28: The Lone Canary

June 4: Robbie LeBlanc & The MixX

June 11: WellStrung

June 18: Kirkland (acoustic set)

June 25: Bowling for Dollars

July 16: The Midnight Purchase

July 23: Andrew Robinson

July 30: Bobbie White & Co

Aug. 6: Ethan Bell

Music at the Square: Perfect picnic in the park

Enjoy a picnic with your family and/or friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday nights at John Dixon Park, 515 N. Galena Ave., and top it off with some custard courtesy of Culver’s. The 2025 Music at the Square dates and music lineup are:

June 6: Acoustic Circus

June 13: A Leg and a Thigh

June 20: Jay Vonn

June 27: Tom Cooper

July 11: Jeff Cagney

July 18: Emilio Salinas

July 25: The James Miller Duo

Aug. 1: Fred & Ginger

Aug. 8: Steve Catron

Aug. 15: LoJo Russo

Aug. 22: Justin Jones Acoustic Show

Aug. 29: Korey C Pepper

Introducing Fitness Friday: Energize your summer

New this year, Fitness Friday invites community members to participate in free, instructor-led fitness sessions at 7 a.m. Friday mornings throughout the summer on the riverfront, located on the steps on the south side below the Ronald Reagan statue. These sessions aim to promote health and wellness in a fun, supportive environment. Participants must bring their own mat.

June 6: Barre Sculpt w/ Grit & Grace

June 13: Yoga w/ YMCA

June 20: Club Barre w/ Rhuomai Studio

June 27: Sit n’ Fit w/ Grit & Grace

July 11: Feel the Beat w/ YMCA (limited to 25 participants)

July 18: Intermediate Vinyasa w/ Rhuomai Studio

July 25: Barre Sculpt w/ Grit & Grace

Aug. 1: Yoga w/ YMCA

Aug. 8: Barre Fusion w/ Rhuomai Studio

Aug. 15: Sit n’ Fit w/ Grit & Grace

Aug. 22: Total Body Blast w/ YMCA

Aug. 29: YogaLates w/ Rhuomai Studio

Join the summer fun

Discover Dixon’s Summer Series is designed to bring the community together through engaging events that celebrate local culture, music and healthy living. For more information on event schedules, vendor opportunities and how to get involved, visit discoverdixon.com.

The 2025 Summer Series season is sponsored by Prairie Brome Solar, Sewer Equipment, OSF Saint Katharine Medical Center and Tipsy, alongside the 2025 event season “Pinnacle” sponsors Raynor Garage Doors and Sauk Valley Bank.