Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for May 11-17, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

John M Jacobs and Elizabeth J Jacobs to Donald H Lovett and Veronica J Lovett, two parcels in Dixon Township: 07-02-18-426-021 and 07-02-18-426-022, $57,500.

John, M.jacobs and Elizabeth J Jacobs to Bruce F Langholf II, co-trustee; Rosemarie Langholf, co-trustee; and Langholf Joint Trust, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-18-426-021, $17,500.

Aj Homes LLC to Jozie Shaner, 1315 Hemlock Ave., Dixon, $136,000.

Noemi Pagan and Bienvenida Otero to Tina M Franklin, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-302-019; $30,000.

Plowman Investments, LLC to Megan Haas and Todd M. Haas, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-08-04-207-038, $1,500.

Matthew Wolf and Abigail Wolf to Jacob T Wessels and Vanessa L Wessels, 258 Cambridge Court, Dixon, $259,440.

Tamsin J Shaw and Thomas D Shaw to Taylor James Richards, Jaimie Lee Richards, Tyler J Richards and Jaimie L Richards, 1915 E. Leopard Drive, Dixon, $499,000.

William P Kamper to Michael Francis Prochelo, trustee, and Michael Prochelo Living Trust, 341 Wyoming Ave., Paw Paw, $285,000.

Susan M Kowalczyk, Michael R Huston, Daniel A Huston and Robert W Huston to Jeffrey L Wasicki, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-378-062, $140,000.

Dean R Loescher and Linda J Loescher to Jason Myers and Heaven Myers, 1401 Eustace Drive, Dixon, $380,000.

Nathan V Smice to Greg Lofton, 510 Fourth Ave., Dixon, $138,000.

Allied Locke Industries to Scott Bailey, 575 River Lane, Dixon, $135,000.

Anthony E Deseno and Natalie Deseno to Posterity Management LLC, 1309 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $32,000.

Lorelei L Shaver to Lorelei L Shaver, trustee, and Wyoming Revocable Living Trust, 3208 Welland Road, Earlville, $0.

Deeds

Christine E Magnuson and John William Helms to Christine E Magnuson, 611 N. First St., Ashton, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Gary Mulholland to Gary Mulholland, trustee, and Gary Thomas Mulholland Revocable Trust, 14 N. Crawford Ave., Amboy, $0.

Leonard Reuter to Angela Reuter, 1679A River Ridge, Dixon, $0.

Matt Gehringer, Julie Gehringer and Sarah White to Ricardo Quiroa and Cynthia M Figueroa, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-152-048, $4,800.

Lora L Stephens and Lora L Ludwig to Jarrett M Ludwig, 1899 Sink Hollow Road, Dixon, $0.

Charles Louis Kirk Jr and Dione Lindquist to Charles Louis Kirk Jr, Edward Kirk, Kayla Kirk and Savannah Kirk, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-02-328-040, $0.

Trustee’s deeds

John P Kirk Sr, co-trustee; Susan J Kirk, co-trustee; and Terra Trust 11 to Susan J Kirk, trustee, and Susan J Kirk Living Trust, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-09-303-002, $0.

Susan J Kirk, co-trustee; John P Kirk Sr, co-trustee; and Terra Trust 11 to John P Kirk Sr, trustee, and John P Kirk Sr Living Trust, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-09-303-002, $0.

Deeds in trust

Maryann Macklin, trustee, Robert C Macklin Revocable Trust, and Robert C Macklin Family Trust to Maryann Macklin, trustee; Robert C Macklin Family Trust; Robert C Macklin Revocable Trust; and Robert C Macklin, 502 W. John, Steward; 2885 Reynolds Road, Stewart; 3344 U.S. Route 30, Lee; and 2085 Prairie Road, Ashton, $0.

David L Schreiner and Stephanie L Schreiner to David L Schreiner, trustee; David L Schreiner Trust; Stephanie L Schreiner, trustee; and Stephanie L Schreiner Trust; 893 Cedar Court, Dixon, $0.

Clarence R Hill Jr and Alicia Velasquez Hill to Clarence R Hill Jr, trustee; Hill, Alicia E Velasquez Hill, trustee; Clarence R Hill Jr Trust; and Alicia E Velasquez Hill Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-454-013; $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Ronald E Bentrup to Cody A Huff and Olivia N Huff, 17232 Chase Road, Fulton, $185,000.

Barbara A Rubright to Maria Cristina Vallejo Salas and Ricardo Erubiel Ramirez Delacruz, 2702 Pine St., Rock Falls, $130,000.

Maria D Rocha to Joseph Valdivia and Ayden Jacob Anderson, 901 W. 9th St., Sterling, $53,500.

Alicia Olalde to Esthela Ibarra, 800 W. 2nd St., Rock Falls, $15,000.

Mackenzie R Hubbard to Dylan Bush and Mariela Salgado, 1501 E. 5th St., Sterling, $125,000.

Madeline Lefevre to Nicholas Furlin and Nichole Robeza, 1513 4th Ave., Sterling, $164,900.

Michael J Niedermeier to Barry Holt, 1808 20th Ave., Sterling, $132,000.

Alejandra Lopez to Mariana Diaz Browne, 816 W. 2nd St., Rock Falls, $225,000.

Liquid Properties LLC to Aidan Mock and Jeffrey Mock, 1118 8th Ave., Erie, $105,000.

Tina M Scott to Aprylle Tapley Pepper and Matthew C Murphy, 309 E. Winfield St., Morrison, $148,900.

Kevin L Bush and Okcha Bush to Megan L Edens, 1219 9th Ave., Fulton, $97,000.

Deeds

Joan Fritz and Gary L Fritz estate to Igh Enterprises LLC, 1307 2nd Ave., Sterling, $25,000.

Randy L Kuehl to Randy L Kuehl Family Trust, 18977 Millard Road, Morrison, $0.

Executors Deeds

Nancy M Boehm estate to John J Christiansen and Kimberly A Glassburn, 515 Sunset Drive, Prophetstown, $224,711.

Fern E Shore estate to Vincent J Teske, 908 W. 15th St., Sterling, $77,500.

Quit claim deeds

Industrial Development Commission and city of Rock Falls to Diana L Percycoe, 420 Haskell Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Neslund Holdings LLC to Rick A Turney, trustee, and Suncoast Trust, 14819 Vans Road, Fulton, $0.

James Todd to Mariana Diaz Browne, 816 W. 2nd St., Rock Falls, $0.

Christine E Tipple to Mary A Kaufman Trust and Craig A Kaufman Trust, 19852 Acker Road, Fulton, $0.

Elema K Kaufman, also known as Elena K Kaufman, to Mary A Kaufman Trust and Craig A Kaufman Trust, 19852 Acker Road, Fulton, $0.

Barry E Young to Barry E Young and Donna Young, 14995 Vans Road, Fulton, $0.

Henry Kris Young to H Kris Young and Amy Young, one parcel in Jordan Township: 05-33-476-001, $0.

Trustees deeds

Barry E Young, trustee; Henry Kris Young, trustee; James Robert Young, trustee; and Betty Young Trust to James Robert Young, two parcels in Jordan Township: 05-34-300-004 and 05-34-400-003, $0.

James Robert Young, trustee; Barry E Young, trustee; Henry Kris Young, trustee; and Betty L Young Trust to Barry E Young, one parcel in Jordan Township: 05-33-476-001 and one parcel in Sterling Township: 11-03-100-001, $0.

Barry E Young, trustee; Henry Kris Young, trustee; James Robert Young, trustee; and Betty L Young Trust to Henry Kris Young, one parcel in Jordan Township: 05-33-476-001, $0.

Larry W Russell, trustee; Linda L Russell, trustee; and The Russell Trust to Jody A Hansen, 1220 9th Ave., Fulton, $114,900.

Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Huber Property Management LLC to Peter Kirby and Katryna Kirby, 114 W. 2nd St., Byron, $170,000.

Kathy Jeanne Toms, Martin Lowell Toms and Kathy J Toms to Shawn M Carroll and Kerrie R Carroll, 6161 S. Oakwood Lane, Polo, $261,000.

First State Bank Shnpl to Polo Family Funeral Home Inc, 610 S. Division Ave., Polo, $175,000.

Johnny M Boward to Brenda Morris, 106 E. Elkhorn St., Polo, $75,000.

Steven L Noonkesser and Jean L Noonkesser to Andrew R Robertson and Tressa J Robertson, 111 E. Brayton Road, Mt. Morris, $118,000.

Contry Homes Group LLC to Charles Miehle Sr and Dawn Wojtas, 204 Autumnwood Lane, Davis Junction, $284,335.

Jennifer Ferris to Bret Holmes and Ashley Holmes, 15894 E. IL Rte 72, Davis Junction, $207,000.

Paul Meyer Jr, deceased by heirs, to Tina Withrow, 8788 N. Main St., Leaf River, $72,500.

Bonnie M Sweeney to Victor Volanti and Amber Lemmons, 185 Autumnwood Lane, Davis Junction, $250,000.

Tyler Bellows, Chasity Bellows and Chasity Spencer to Kathryn Johnson and Austin Johnson, 607 S. 6th St., Oregon, $275,000.

Megan Little to John Northrop, 909 N. Arrowhead Lane, Oregon, $102,300.

Nicolas Donald Newman and Marissa Allison Coutts to Mackenzie B Callison, 505 S. 6th St., Oregon, $182,000.

Timmie D Stewart, trustee, and Timmie D Stewart Tr to Katelyn Grobe, 409 E. Buffalo St., Polo, $95,000.

Quit claim deeds

Neil E Antoine, deceased by heirs, to Barry M Antoine, 504 E. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, $0.

Steven E Grossnickle and Linda L Grossnickle to Linda L Grossnickle, 7145 S. Riverside Drive, Dixon, $0.

Matthew E Hand, Christy A Hand, Annmarie Metcalf and Annmarie Hand to Matthew E Hand, Christy A Hand, Annmarie Metcalf, and Benjamin Metcalf, 6346 E. Hales Corner Road, Stillman Valley, $0.

Joshua M Perrine to Glenda Sundberg, 600 N. Main St., Chana, $0.

Farmland Reserve Inc to Roseland Cemetery Association, one parcel in Monroe Township: 12-24-100-005, $0.

Linda L Utter and Charles Norman Utter, deceased, to Linda L Utter, trustee, and Linda L Utter Tr, no parcel information available, $0.

Trustees deeds

Marcia Strem, trustee, Elizabeth K Strem Tr and Elizabeth K Strem Rev Declaration Tr to Randal B Strem and Marcia Strem, two parcels: 13-02-100-001 and 13-03-100-003, $0.

Gerald L Bowers, trustee, Jill A Bowers, trustee, and Bowers Family Tr223 to Jill A Bowers, 1183 S. Bradley Lane, Oregon, $0.

Brian Joshua Downing, trustee, Shannon M Downing, trustee, and Moser Land Tr to Brian Joshua Downing and Shannon M Downing, 5890 S IL Rte 2, Oregon $0.

Scott E Lewis, trustee, Dustin E Lewis, trustee, and Lewis F&w Family Tr to Ronald J Lewis and Candy Beck, parcel No. 0-22-200-004, $240,000.

John Kirk Sr, trustee, Susan J Kirk, trustee, and Terra Tr11 to Susan J Kirk, trustee, and Susan J Kirk Lv Tr, four parcels in Brookville township: 06-11-100-003, 06-11-100-004, 06-12-100-006 and 06-35-200-005; and one parcel in Lincoln Township: 07-30-300-004, $0.

John Kirk Sr, trustee, Susan J Kirk, trustee, and Terra Tr11 to John P Kirk Sr, trustee, and John P Kirk Sr Lv Tr, four parcels in Brookville Township: 06-11-100-003, 06-11-100-004, 06-12-100-006 and 06-35-200-005; and one parcel in Lincoln Township: 07-30-300-004, $0.

Deeds in Trust

Linda L Grossnickle to Andria L Young, trustee, and Llc Tr, 7145 S. Riverside Drive, Dixon, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office