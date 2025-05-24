Morrison student inducted into Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society

BATON ROUGE, La. – Morrison resident Clara Bush recently was inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society at Bradley University.

Bush is one of 20,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni annually inducted into the society. Membership is by invitation only and requires chapter approval and nomination.

The membership is eligible to the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors. Graduate students in the top 10% and faculty, professional staff and alumni with a scholarly distinction also qualify.

Phi Kappa Phi is an honor society with chapters on more than 300 campuses in the U.S., its territories and the Philippines. The organization’s goal is to recognize and promote academic excellence in all higher-education fields and engage the scholars community in service to others.

