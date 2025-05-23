Twin City Conservatives meet May 24, will discuss Israel

ROCK FALLS — Twin City Conservatives will host its monthly meeting at 8:30 a.m. May 24 at A’s Kitchen in Rock Falls.

This month the group will discuss the nation of Israel.

Israel witnessed a dry barren desert bloom into a beautiful fertile land. Even with Israel being shrouded in controversy, it is revered for its biblical significance and attracts visitors from all over the world.

Twin City Conservatives is free to the public to attend.

For further information contact administrators Linda Pennell at 815-535-6949 or Kristol Anderson at 815-499-9145.

Twin City Conservatives can also be found on Facebook.